Are you the winner of R7.2m? Ithuba says 2 winners are yet to claim their Lotto Plus loot

Ntwaagae Seleka
2 winners have yet to claim their loot.
  • Ithuba says two people have become millionaires after playing the same jackpot numbers, something which last happened in 2018.
  • The two punters have each won R7.2 million from the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot worth R14.4 million.
  • The lucky winners both purchased their tickets for R20 and both selected the winning numbers manually in Gauteng and North West.

National lottery operator Ithuba is appealing to two lucky millionaires to claim their loot.

The two punters each won R7.2 million (their share of R14.4m) after playing the same numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

Ithuba spokesperson Busisiwe Msizi said both players struck it lucky on the 24 October draw.

Msizi said they both purchased their tickets for R20 and both selected the winning numbers manually.

"There has not been more than one millionaire jackpot winner since January 2018, where four people won a share of the R100 million lotto jackpot.  While we have seen a number of winners in the same division pay-out and even on the daily lotto jackpot, we have not had more than one millionaire jackpot winner from the same draw, since 2018.

"We are intrigued that not only did the players win the same jackpot, but they both selected their numbers manually, with the same ticket wager amount. It's amazing," said Msizi.

The first ticket was purchased in Tsakane, Brakpan, while the other was bought in Lichtenburg, North West. 

"We are appealing to players to check their tickets and contact us as soon as possible. We cannot wait to hear the story behind two of the luckiest lottery players," Msizi concluded. 

