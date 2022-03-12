16m ago

Areas across Cape Town without electricity due to Eskom 'overload line fault'

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Large parts of Cape Town remain without electricity due to an Eskom "overload line fault" at Montague Gardens.    

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for energy and climate change, Beverley van Reenen, said on Saturday that a team from the City was conducting a fault-finding exercise.

"The City is aware of the power outrage affecting areas 7, 2 and 15 due to an Eskom overload line fault. Teams are working with urgency with Eskom," she said.

Some of the areas affected include the CBD and surrounds, the Atlantic Seaboard and the southern suburbs.

Simon Chogi said he was with friends at a bar when they saw people running into the street in Sea Point.

"We ordered food and the next thing we heard was 'ag no man Eskom' as the power cut out. We all then went outside to see what the fuck was happening," said Chogi.

Vredehoek resident Alex Samuels said she was driving from the CBD to the V&A Waterfront when the traffic lights stopped working.

"There was no warning given that the power would be cut this soon. I hope this is not going to be a long wait for the power to be back on," she added.   

Residents took to social media to raise their concern regarding the outage.

This is a developing story.


Read more on:
eskomwestern capecape town
