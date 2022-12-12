4h ago

add bookmark

'Areas of concern': Fears grow as False Bay beaches become a dumping ground for bodies

accreditation
Nonkululeko Lekoma and Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There are growing concerns over crime at Macassar Beach in Cape Town.
There are growing concerns over crime at Macassar Beach in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • The body of an unidentified man was found at Monwabisi beach on Saturday.
  • Beaches along that stretch of the False Bay coast have become crime hotspots due to a lack of lighting and visible patrolling.
  • CPF members in surrounding communities say little is being done to curb the rise in bodies being dumped in the areas. 

Communities along the False Bay coastline say their beaches have become a dumping ground for criminals trying to get rid of dead bodies.

The local community policing forums have warned that criminals were killing people and dumping the bodies at Mnandi, Monwabisi and Macassar beaches, which are surrounded by Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Macassar.

City of Cape Town's law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said the beaches were "areas of concern". 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"A number of bodies have been discovered in the area over the years, and the remoteness of the area, especially after hours, is likely a contributing factor," he said. 

"Law enforcement officers patrol on a daily basis, but it is difficult at night as the area does not have lighting.

"There have been a few arrests, most notably a few years ago when the marine and environmental unit arrested suspects who were just about to dump bodies in the area between Mnandi and Blue Waters.

"It should be noted that SAPS remains the lead agency tasked with crime prevention," added Dyason. 

"The City of Cape Town's enforcement departments do as much as they can with limited resources," he said.

READ | Missing job seeker found dead, stuffed in bag and dumped next to school in Gqeberha

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the body of an unidentified man was found on Monwabisi Beach on Saturday afternoon, and that a murder case was being investigated.

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation." 

Just a few days before, Dyason had told News24 that the body of a man in his late 30s was found in the water at Monwabisi Beach with his hands and feet tied.

He had been stabbed multiple times.

Macassar community police forum (CPF) acting chairperson Rhoda Bazier said Macassar beach was a crime hotspot due to the lack of lighting and visible security in the area.  

Bazier said:

The beaches are not safe at night because they don't have lights. The city doesn't upgrade the beaches in poorer communities whereas beaches in affluent areas like Gordon's Bay, Strand, Hout Bay and Camps Bay are well maintained.

Mitchells Plain CPF member Norman Jantjes stressed that the beaches weren't regularly patrolled.

"By the Mnandi resort, there are always people, but the minute you move toward Monwabisi or Strandfontein [beaches], you can become an easy target.

"Many bodies have been dumped along the coast, having been killed elsewhere." 

A local Macassar pastor Mark Baatjies said the overgrown bushes in the area contributed to the bodies being dumped there.

"We generally have a safety issue in our ward. We have found some bodies near the Girls and Boys Town home a few times as the area is overgrown with bushes and is secluded with no visible patrolling," said Baatjies.

Strandfontein CPF chairperson Sandra Schuter said they had not had any bodies dumped in the area since 2020. 

Four men were caught red-handed on Strandfontein beach with bodies of three men who had been shot and stabbed in March 2020.

"We have made and taken extra measures to try and prevent this from reoccurring in the Strandfontein precinct," said Schuter. 

According to the CPF, Strandfontein SAPS have stepped up their coastal patrols since the discovery of bodies.

"We have warned residents from all communities that parking off on the coastal area is dangerous.

"We have also reached out to the City of Cape Town to have CCTV cameras installed for the safety of residents. However, we are still waiting on the City to put their plans into action," Schuter added.

Khayelitsha resident and beachgoer Sinovuyo Koko said Monwabisi beach wasn't well protected, but was convenient for locals.

She said:

It's not safe, especially for children, as it's not fenced off, and young children go swimming alone.

"People get killed and dumped there and are discovered after a long time because the area is not patrolled."

According to Koko, bodies were dumped and people were killed there often.

Another frequent Monwabisi beachgoer who asked to remain anonymous said although there were lifeguards, security was an issue.

Apart from criminals robbing people of their belongings, they have now gone to the extent of removing the fence and paving at the beach, she said.

Anyone with any information about the unidentified man who was found on Monwabisi beach on Saturday afternoon is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrimecrime and courtspolice
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 335 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 3085 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 2712 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 2888 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.50
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.48
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.48
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.87
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,792.66
-0.4%
Silver
23.51
+0.2%
Palladium
1,927.00
-1.5%
Platinum
1,022.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,411
+0.1%
All Share
74,555
+0.0%
Resource 10
72,790
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,980
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,430
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

1h ago

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo