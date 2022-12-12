'Areas of concern': Fears grow as False Bay beaches become a dumping ground for bodies

The body of an unidentified man was found at Monwabisi beach on Saturday.

Beaches along that stretch of the False Bay coast have become crime hotspots due to a lack of lighting and visible patrolling.

CPF members in surrounding communities say little is being done to curb the rise in bodies being dumped in the areas.

Communities along the False Bay coastline say their beaches have become a dumping ground for criminals trying to get rid of dead bodies.

The local community policing forums have warned that criminals were killing people and dumping the bodies at Mnandi, Monwabisi and Macassar beaches, which are surrounded by Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Macassar.

City of Cape Town's law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said the beaches were "areas of concern".

"A number of bodies have been discovered in the area over the years, and the remoteness of the area, especially after hours, is likely a contributing factor," he said.

"Law enforcement officers patrol on a daily basis, but it is difficult at night as the area does not have lighting.

"There have been a few arrests, most notably a few years ago when the marine and environmental unit arrested suspects who were just about to dump bodies in the area between Mnandi and Blue Waters.

"It should be noted that SAPS remains the lead agency tasked with crime prevention," added Dyason.

"The City of Cape Town's enforcement departments do as much as they can with limited resources," he said.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the body of an unidentified man was found on Monwabisi Beach on Saturday afternoon, and that a murder case was being investigated.

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."

Just a few days before, Dyason had told News24 that the body of a man in his late 30s was found in the water at Monwabisi Beach with his hands and feet tied.

He had been stabbed multiple times.

Macassar community police forum (CPF) acting chairperson Rhoda Bazier said Macassar beach was a crime hotspot due to the lack of lighting and visible security in the area.

Bazier said:

The beaches are not safe at night because they don't have lights. The city doesn't upgrade the beaches in poorer communities whereas beaches in affluent areas like Gordon's Bay, Strand, Hout Bay and Camps Bay are well maintained.

Mitchells Plain CPF member Norman Jantjes stressed that the beaches weren't regularly patrolled.



"By the Mnandi resort, there are always people, but the minute you move toward Monwabisi or Strandfontein [beaches], you can become an easy target.

"Many bodies have been dumped along the coast, having been killed elsewhere."

A local Macassar pastor Mark Baatjies said the overgrown bushes in the area contributed to the bodies being dumped there.

"We generally have a safety issue in our ward. We have found some bodies near the Girls and Boys Town home a few times as the area is overgrown with bushes and is secluded with no visible patrolling," said Baatjies.

Strandfontein CPF chairperson Sandra Schuter said they had not had any bodies dumped in the area since 2020.



Four men were caught red-handed on Strandfontein beach with bodies of three men who had been shot and stabbed in March 2020.

"We have made and taken extra measures to try and prevent this from reoccurring in the Strandfontein precinct," said Schuter.

According to the CPF, Strandfontein SAPS have stepped up their coastal patrols since the discovery of bodies.



"We have warned residents from all communities that parking off on the coastal area is dangerous.

"We have also reached out to the City of Cape Town to have CCTV cameras installed for the safety of residents. However, we are still waiting on the City to put their plans into action," Schuter added.

Khayelitsha resident and beachgoer Sinovuyo Koko said Monwabisi beach wasn't well protected, but was convenient for locals.

She said:

It's not safe, especially for children, as it's not fenced off, and young children go swimming alone.

"People get killed and dumped there and are discovered after a long time because the area is not patrolled."



According to Koko, bodies were dumped and people were killed there often.

Another frequent Monwabisi beachgoer who asked to remain anonymous said although there were lifeguards, security was an issue.

Apart from criminals robbing people of their belongings, they have now gone to the extent of removing the fence and paving at the beach, she said.

Anyone with any information about the unidentified man who was found on Monwabisi beach on Saturday afternoon is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



