Armed gang storms Pretoria lodge, assaulted chef 'pretends to be dead'

Raahil Sain
(Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
(Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

Gauteng police are hunting down seven suspects after patrons and the owner of Leriba hotel in Centurion came under armed attack on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Kay Makhubela said it was alleged a man was dining on the premises around 19:00 when he was confronted by armed men who demanded money.

Makhubela said they allegedly forced him to abandon his meal and pushed him upstairs where there was another patron present. He said the two men and the owner of the establishment were later tied up with a hanger.

According to the Rekord East, the gang had broken into the hotel owner's house, located on the hotel's premises. It reported that the owner, his chef and a previous employee were the ones who came under attack.

Makhubela said they were allegedly assaulted while the suspects continued to demand money.

Local ward councillor Ina Strydom told the publication that they demanded that the chef hand over the keys to the safe and after assaulting him repeatedly, "at one point he pretended to be dead". 

The suspects fled with three cellphones, cash and two laptops.

No arrests had been made and police were investigating a case of business robbery.

Read more on:
gautengcenturioncrime
