Armed gang walks into Johannesburg church and robs congregants

Armed robbers targeted congregants at a Johannesburg church on Saturday afternoon.

The suspects threatened the victims with firearms.

No arrests have been made.

Police are on the hunt for a group of armed suspects who robbed the congregants of a Johannesburg church on Saturday afternoon.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said that the suspects walked into the church in the CBD at midday and demanded personal items from the congregants.

"They threatened the churchgoers with firearms. No one was injured and there are no arrests yet. The suspects later walked out of the church," said Kweza.

A case of business robbery has been opened.

Acting Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni condemned the attack on the church.

"Police will do everything to bring the perpetrators to book. Church members should be allowed to do their business peacefully," Mthombeni said.



Johannesburg CBD: Six armed men stormed a church and robbed people. The pastor was at the podium at the time. Wallets, phones & valuables stolen from members of the congregation. pic.twitter.com/cLXx1IOyKX — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 26, 2022

Last month, a pastor was killed in Diepsloot when a gang of five armed men stormed a church during an overnight prayer session just before midnight. They opened fire on the group of 50 congregants, killing the pastor and injuring two others.

The suspects robbed the congregants of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information can contact the crime stop hotline at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.







