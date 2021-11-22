Armed robber 'motivated by simple greed' gets lighter sentence

A man, who threatened a student with a knife and stole her belongings, was recently sentenced to 15 years in jail.

He successfully appealed the sentence.

The high court found the sentence was "disproportionate and unjust" - and reduced it to 10 years.

A man, who threatened a young student with a knife in the Cape Town CBD and stole her belongings in 2018, has successfully appealed his 15-year sentence. It was reduced by five years.

The Western Cape High Court this week found the regional court did not exercise its discretion properly and reasonably when it handed down the prescribed minimum sentence to Shawn Hali, 33, for aggravated robbery on 5 March 2021.

Hali, a car guard, had several previous convictions between 2004 and 2015 for housebreaking and theft, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, failure to appear in court after being granted bail, and unlawful possession of dependence-producing substances.

He threatened the student as she was walking in Plein Street on 16 September 2018. Brandishing a knife, he demanded her phone and money. She didn't have money, so he took her backpack.

Her phone, though, had a pouch with bank, library, medical and student cards. Her backpack contained textbooks and lunch box.

He said, if she followed him, he would use the knife.

Shortly after, she spotted a law enforcement vehicle and reported the incident to the officer. They drove around the building and she spotted Hali walking with two people.

Student

The officer parked his vehicle and approached Hali, who tried to run away. He caught Hali, took the backpack and the student confirmed that everything was still intact.

They found a phone, which did not belong to the student, in his underwear. Her phone and pouch were never found.

The officer also retrieved an Okapi knife in Hali's pocket.

Acting Judge Daniel Thulare said Hali's previous imprisonment did not have the desired effect of rehabilitation, and the robbery in question was a serious one.

"His actions were motivated by simple greed," he said in his ruling on Friday.

"His previous convictions present a man who had a history of not respecting other people and their property."

Hail was arrested on 16 September 2018. He had been in custody for about two years and six months awaiting trial.

Thulare, however, said the degree of physical violence during the robbery was minimal, saying:

The level of violence, for all intents and purposes, amounted only to a threat of violence by wielding and pressing a knife against the body of the victim. The complainant suffered no physical injuries. Some of the stolen items were recovered. These facts, in my view, distinguishes this case.

Thulare continued: "This, in no way, seeks to undermine the trauma that such threats induced on the victim."

Thulare said that, had the magistrate given due weight to the circumstances and due regard to the pre-conviction period, "he would have found that the minimum prescribed sentence was disproportionate and unjust".

The appeal was upheld and the sentence reduced to 10 years.

Judge Ashley Binns-Ward concurred with the judgment.

