58m ago

add bookmark

Armed robber 'motivated by simple greed' gets lighter sentence

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
An armed robber has been handed a lighter prison sentence.
An armed robber has been handed a lighter prison sentence.
iStock
  • A man, who threatened a student with a knife and stole her belongings, was recently sentenced to 15 years in jail.
  • He successfully appealed the sentence.
  • The high court found the sentence was "disproportionate and unjust" - and reduced it to 10 years.

A man, who threatened a young student with a knife in the Cape Town CBD and stole her belongings in 2018, has successfully appealed his 15-year sentence. It was reduced by five years.

The Western Cape High Court this week found the regional court did not exercise its discretion properly and reasonably when it handed down the prescribed minimum sentence to Shawn Hali, 33, for aggravated robbery on 5 March 2021.

Hali, a car guard, had several previous convictions between 2004 and 2015 for housebreaking and theft, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, failure to appear in court after being granted bail, and unlawful possession of dependence-producing substances.

He threatened the student as she was walking in Plein Street on 16 September 2018. Brandishing a knife, he demanded her phone and money. She didn't have money, so he took her backpack.

WATCH | Man shot in the head by cop during argument at Gauteng hotel

Her phone, though, had a pouch with bank, library, medical and student cards. Her backpack contained textbooks and lunch box.

He said, if she followed him, he would use the knife. 

Shortly after, she spotted a law enforcement vehicle and reported the incident to the officer. They drove around the building and she spotted Hali walking with two people.

Student

The officer parked his vehicle and approached Hali, who tried to run away. He caught Hali, took the backpack and the student confirmed that everything was still intact. 

They found a phone, which did not belong to the student, in his underwear. Her phone and pouch were never found.

The officer also retrieved an Okapi knife in Hali's pocket.

READ | High Court grants access to former president Jacob Zuma's tax records

Acting Judge Daniel Thulare said Hali's previous imprisonment did not have the desired effect of rehabilitation, and the robbery in question was a serious one.

"His actions were motivated by simple greed," he said in his ruling on Friday.

"His previous convictions present a man who had a history of not respecting other people and their property."

Hail was arrested on 16 September 2018. He had been in custody for about two years and six months awaiting trial.

Thulare, however, said the degree of physical violence during the robbery was minimal, saying:

The level of violence, for all intents and purposes, amounted only to a threat of violence by wielding and pressing a knife against the body of the victim. The complainant suffered no physical injuries. Some of the stolen items were recovered. These facts, in my view, distinguishes this case.

Thulare continued: "This, in no way, seeks to undermine the trauma that such threats induced on the victim."

Thulare said that, had the magistrate given due weight to the circumstances and due regard to the pre-conviction period, "he would have found that the minimum prescribed sentence was disproportionate and unjust". 

The appeal was upheld and the sentence reduced to 10 years.

Judge Ashley Binns-Ward concurred with the judgment.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 3591 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 635 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1732 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
35% - 3166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.74
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.74
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,848.41
+0.1%
Silver
24.73
+0.4%
Palladium
2,064.04
-0.1%
Platinum
1,037.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
63,871
0.0%
All Share
70,376
0.0%
Resource 10
64,797
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,561
0.0%
Financial 15
13,953
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo