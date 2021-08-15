Armed robbers 'cowards' for targeting teachers at West Rand school - Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the men who robbed teachers at gunpoint at a Randfontein school on Friday, are cowards.

News24 previously reported that Gauteng police were investigating the robbery after two armed men walked into AB Phokompe High School in Randfontein and made off with cellphones, jewellery, money and five laptops.

On Sunday, the Gauteng Department of Education said initial reports indicated that the men gained access into the school by pretending to have a scheduled appointment with the principal.

"It is alleged that the men sought to gain access to the school's strong room; and were explicitly looking for an employee in charge of the strong room keys. The men fled the scene in a getaway car without gaining access to the strong room," said the department.

No teachers were physically harmed during the incident, and the department would be providing counselling for those affected.

"We condemn this cowardly act of targeting our schools by criminal elements in our communities and call on the Randfontein community to assist the police in bringing those responsible to book. We call upon law enforcement to apprehend these suspects and bring them to justice," said Lesufi.