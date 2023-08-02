Armed robbers steal safes from Limpopo school, dump them outside after failing to open them

A Limpopo primary school has been vandalised in a failed armed robbery.

Robbers stole safes from the school, but abandoned them when they couldn't open them.

The robbers also tied up a security guard on duty at the school.

A group of armed men stormed a Limpopo primary school during the early hours of Monday morning, tying up a security guard and ransacking the office.

Now, police have launched a manhunt in a bid to find and arrest the perpetrators.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the armed men attempted to rob the school just before 03:30 on Monday.

He said the three armed robbers "accosted the security officer on duty" and tied him up with "wire and shoelaces".

"The perpetrators gained access to the main office by breaking the door and proceeded to ransack it in search of valuable items.

"They then took two safes, one mounted on the wall. The two safes were later found dumped in the schoolyard after the suspects failed to open them,” said Ledwaba.

READ | Jailed John Block granted R50k bail in tender fraud case

The damage was estimated at around R15 000, he added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said:

The safety and security of our community's educational institutions are of utmost importance to the SAPS, and we are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for this brazen act.

"Our dedicated team of detectives is actively following up on leads [and] gathering all the evidence."

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.

"No detail is too insignificant, and even the smallest piece of information may prove crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspects," Hadebe said.

"We assure the public that all information provided will be handled with the utmost confidentiality."

ALSO READ | MEC's suspended spokesperson blames bullying for altercation caught on camera - but she is sorry

Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa said they were aware of the burglary at the school.

Maringa said:

Police are currently investigating and following leads. As the department, we are deeply concerned with the incident because the gadgets stolen were provided solely to empower our children. We hope that the culprits will be found and brought to book.

In May last year, a Limpopo high school was torched and its feeding scheme food parcels stolen.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi previously told News24 that police had discovered the staff room and surrounding offices - where stationery, laptops and printers were kept - were on fire.

It was also discovered that one of the classrooms where the school kept the feeding scheme food was also broken into, and the food parcels were missing.

At the time, Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo told News24 that the fire had caused "significant structural damage to a building" and damaged furniture, electronic equipment, stoves, and sewing machines.



