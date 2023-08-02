48m ago

Share

Armed robbers steal safes from Limpopo school, dump them outside after failing to open them

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A failed robbery at a Limpopo primary school left damages estimated at R15 000.
A failed robbery at a Limpopo primary school left damages estimated at R15 000.
Getty Images
  • A Limpopo primary school has been vandalised in a failed armed robbery.
  • Robbers stole safes from the school, but abandoned them when they couldn't open them.
  • The robbers also tied up a security guard on duty at the school.

A group of armed men stormed a Limpopo primary school during the early hours of Monday morning, tying up a security guard and ransacking the office.

Now, police have launched a manhunt in a bid to find and arrest the perpetrators.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the armed men attempted to rob the school just before 03:30 on Monday.

He said the three armed robbers "accosted the security officer on duty" and tied him up with "wire and shoelaces".

"The perpetrators gained access to the main office by breaking the door and proceeded to ransack it in search of valuable items.

"They then took two safes, one mounted on the wall. The two safes were later found dumped in the schoolyard after the suspects failed to open them,” said Ledwaba.

READ | Jailed John Block granted R50k bail in tender fraud case

The damage was estimated at around R15 000, he added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said:

The safety and security of our community's educational institutions are of utmost importance to the SAPS, and we are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for this brazen act.

"Our dedicated team of detectives is actively following up on leads [and] gathering all the evidence."

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.

"No detail is too insignificant, and even the smallest piece of information may prove crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspects," Hadebe said.

"We assure the public that all information provided will be handled with the utmost confidentiality."

ALSO READ | MEC's suspended spokesperson blames bullying for altercation caught on camera - but she is sorry

Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa said they were aware of the burglary at the school.

Maringa said: 

Police are currently investigating and following leads. As the department, we are deeply concerned with the incident because the gadgets stolen were provided solely to empower our children. We hope that the culprits will be found and brought to book.

In May last year, a Limpopo high school was torched and its feeding scheme food parcels stolen

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi previously told News24 that police had discovered the staff room and surrounding offices - where stationery, laptops and printers were kept - were on fire.

It was also discovered that one of the classrooms where the school kept the feeding scheme food was also broken into, and the food parcels were missing.

At the time, Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo told News24 that the fire had caused "significant structural damage to a building" and damaged furniture, electronic equipment, stoves, and sewing machines.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsdepartment of educationlimpopoeducationcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 13097 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 626 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.54
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.27
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Platinum
921.18
-1.0%
Palladium
1,238.15
+0.4%
Gold
1,936.03
-0.4%
Silver
23.71
-2.4%
Brent Crude
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
71,387
-2.6%
All Share
76,703
-2.5%
Resource 10
60,921
-3.0%
Industrial 25
107,035
-2.3%
Financial 15
16,894
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

7h ago

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo