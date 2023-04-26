Armed robbers steal undisclosed amount of cash from Mpumalanga gambling centre

Armed robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from a gambling centre in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the robbers wore masks.

He said the security guard was threatened with a gun.

When inside, the robbers demanded to be escorted to the manager's office.

Mohlala said the robbers instructed the manager to open the safe, and then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said the investigation would lead to the arrest of the robbers.



