1h ago

add bookmark

Armed thieves steal laptops worth R4 million from Limpopo rural development offices

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police have launched a manhunt for four people who allegedly robbed the Limpopo rural development department of laptops worth R4 million.
Police have launched a manhunt for four people who allegedly robbed the Limpopo rural development department of laptops worth R4 million.
iStock

The Limpopo rural development department has been robbed of laptops worth R4 million, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Four armed suspects entered the offices on the corner of Schoeman and Jorrison streets in Polokwane on Tuesday just after 03:00.

"Two security guards were reportedly on duty at the said building… when about four armed suspects pounced on them. The suspects allegedly tied them and locked them in one of the rooms before proceeding to the office of the director," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

READ | Attorney arrested for alleged money laundering, theft related to police branding scandal

The robbers allegedly made off with 185 laptops, valued at more than R4 million, which were loaded onto trolleys. They fled in a dark Toyota bakkie, Mojapelo said.

"A case of business robbery has been opened and anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects… is requested to contact Sergeant Maphutha Ngoepe on 082 685 9507 or Colonel Linkie Mathebula on 064 756 8218 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111," Mojapelo said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6188 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1814 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7516 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.52
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.98
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.4)
Gold
1,755.99
(+1.1)
Silver
25.57
(+1.7)
Platinum
1,230.00
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,632.31
(+0.3)
All Share
67,212
(+0.1)
Top 40
61,477
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,057
(-1.2)
Industrial 25
87,705
(+0.2)
Resource 10
68,611
(+0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo