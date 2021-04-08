Armed thieves steal laptops worth R4 million from Limpopo rural development offices

The Limpopo rural development department has been robbed of laptops worth R4 million, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Four armed suspects entered the offices on the corner of Schoeman and Jorrison streets in Polokwane on Tuesday just after 03:00.

"Two security guards were reportedly on duty at the said building… when about four armed suspects pounced on them. The suspects allegedly tied them and locked them in one of the rooms before proceeding to the office of the director," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The robbers allegedly made off with 185 laptops, valued at more than R4 million, which were loaded onto trolleys. They fled in a dark Toyota bakkie, Mojapelo said.

"A case of business robbery has been opened and anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects… is requested to contact Sergeant Maphutha Ngoepe on 082 685 9507 or Colonel Linkie Mathebula on 064 756 8218 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111," Mojapelo said.

