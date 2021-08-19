Arms deal: No luck for Zuma as ANC tells him 'we can't help' after request for financial documents

The ANC has told former president Jacob Zuma that the financial statements he has requested were damaged in a flood.

The ANC's lawyers, Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi Attorneys, confirmed this to News24.

Zuma had written to Paul Mashatile to ask for the financial statements in an effort to prove that he didn't benefit from the arms deal.

The ANC's lawyers have confirmed to News24 that the party has received a request from former president Jacob Zuma for its financial statements.

Mncedisi, Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys says the governing party has responded in writing to inform Zuma that the documentation is no longer in the party's possession.

Responding to an inquiry from News24, senior associate at MNS Attorneys, Kanabo Skhosana, said: "We (MNS Attorneys) act on behalf of the ANC in respect of the request for information that was sent to the office of the treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, of the ANC [by Zuma's legal representatives, Thusini Attorneys].

"As per our client's instructions, we wrote the letter indicating that our client is not in possession of the documents requested by the legal representative of the former president JG Zuma," Skhosana said.

In the letter Skhosana referenced, which was sent to the ANC through Mashatile, the ANC said it had "diligently searched for the documentation requested" but, "despite its best endeavours, the documentation could not be found".

According to the ANC, "all party documentation predating 2005, [was] damaged and/or destroyed as a result of flooding which occurred in the building where such documentation [was] archived".

The governing party also claimed that no auditing was conducted on all financial statements for the period commencing in 1997 up to and including 2000.

This response came after the imprisoned former president, through his legal representatives, wrote to Mashatile to request the financial statements that, according to his legal representatives, would exonerate him from having benefited financially or otherwise from the infamous arms deal contract.

Thusini Attorneys also wrote that the former president made the request only so that he could "extricate himself from the narrative entrenched both in the ANC and outside that he was involved in the corruption that involved the procurement of arms in the so-called arms deal".

Zuma's request was made to the ANC in a letter dated 20 July 2021 and the response from the governing party's was sent on 5 August 2021.

Zuma's claim that he never received money from French arms company Thales was thoroughly debunked in the corruption trial of his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik.

Although the court found in the Shaik matter that Zuma agreed to a bribe from Thales, the prosecution would have to prove their case against the former president from scratch when the trial resumes in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg in September.