41m ago

add bookmark

Arms deal: No luck for Zuma as ANC tells him 'we can't help' after request for financial documents

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images
  • The ANC has told former president Jacob Zuma that the financial statements he has requested were damaged in a flood. 
  • The ANC's lawyers, Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi Attorneys, confirmed this to News24.
  • Zuma had written to Paul Mashatile to ask for the financial statements in an effort to prove that he didn't benefit from the arms deal.

The ANC's lawyers have confirmed to News24 that the party has received a request from former president Jacob Zuma for its financial statements.

Mncedisi, Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys says the governing party has responded in writing to inform Zuma that the documentation is no longer in the party's possession.

Responding to an inquiry from News24, senior associate at MNS Attorneys, Kanabo Skhosana, said: "We (MNS Attorneys) act on behalf of the ANC in respect of the request for information that was sent to the office of the treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, of the ANC [by Zuma's legal representatives, Thusini Attorneys].

"As per our client's instructions, we wrote the letter indicating that our client is not in possession of the documents requested by the legal representative of the former president JG Zuma," Skhosana said.

In the letter Skhosana referenced, which was sent to the ANC through Mashatile, the ANC said it had "diligently searched for the documentation requested" but, "despite its best endeavours, the documentation could not be found".

READ | Zuma lawyers write to ANC, claiming ruling party benefitted from arms deal, not him

According to the ANC, "all party documentation predating 2005, [was] damaged and/or destroyed as a result of flooding which occurred in the building where such documentation [was] archived".

The governing party also claimed that no auditing was conducted on all financial statements for the period commencing in 1997 up to and including 2000.

This response came after the imprisoned former president, through his legal representatives, wrote to Mashatile to request the financial statements that, according to his legal representatives, would exonerate him from having benefited financially or otherwise from the infamous arms deal contract.

Thusini Attorneys also wrote that the former president made the request only so that he could "extricate himself from the narrative entrenched both in the ANC and outside that he was involved in the corruption that involved the procurement of arms in the so-called arms deal".

Zuma's request was made to the ANC in a letter dated 20 July 2021 and the response from the governing party's was sent on 5 August 2021.

Zuma's claim that he never received money from French arms company Thales was thoroughly debunked in the corruption trial of his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik.

Although the court found in the Shaik matter that Zuma agreed to a bribe from Thales, the prosecution would have to prove their case against the former president from scratch when the trial resumes in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg in September.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacob zumapaul mashatilearms deal
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 4602 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 1515 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 815 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 439 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
15.19
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.6%
Gold
1,785.20
-0.1%
Silver
23.29
-0.9%
Palladium
2,362.00
-2.5%
Platinum
972.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
68.23
-1.2%
Top 40
59,859
-2.8%
All Share
66,105
-2.7%
Resource 10
64,925
-3.2%
Industrial 25
83,023
-2.8%
Financial 15
13,825
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

2h ago

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo