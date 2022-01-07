Around 1 400 pupils remain unplaced in Gauteng, says education department

The Gauteng Department of Education has placed 276 564 Grade 1 and 8 pupils.

It says 1 465 pupils are unplaced.

The department invested more than R240 million in schools for the construction of classrooms.

On Friday, the department said officials would provide necessary support to schools to ensure pupils, who remained unplaced, were accommodated in due course

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said to deal with the pressure of placements in high pressure districts, the department was investing in more classrooms.

"We have transferred over R240 million to schools for the construction of classrooms. These funds will enable the construction of 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in identified high schools," added Mabona.

The department said it had also identified more than 17 000 applicants who did not submit all the necessary supporting documents to their applied school(s) or uploaded it on the system during the allocated time period.

These are deemed unsuccessful applications.

Mabona added the system was currently open for them to upload and choose available schools.

The department said it prioritised the finalisation of 866 appeals received since the placement period commenced last year.

"These appeals are the result of applicants who could not be placed at their desired school and objected placement at an alternative school provided. Outcomes will be communicated to all applicants latest by Monday, 10 January 2022."

The late registration process will commence on 12 January 2022.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi stressed the importance of placements.

"We must stress that we take very seriously our constitutional mandate of ensuring that every child is placed in a school. We would like to plead with parents to remain patient as our officials have been working around the clock to ensure that all learners are placed at a school as soon as is possible," Lesufi said.

"We further commit to continue work with all stakeholders to improve the quality of education in all our schools," he added.