Arrest made in connection with Eastern Cape house fire that claimed lives of 3-year-old boy, uncle

Nicole McCain
An Eastern Cape man was arrested in connection with a suspected arson incident.
An Eastern Cape man was arrested in connection with a suspected arson incident.
  • Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged arson incident in Kariega.
  • A house was set on fire while six people were inside.
  • A 3-year-old child and his uncle died in the blaze.

Police have arrested someone in Rocklands in the Eastern Cape for allegedly setting a house on fire in Kariega while six people were inside.

A 3-year-old boy, Azabeluncedo Madikane, and his uncle, Misumzi Tee, died in the fire in the early hours of Sunday.

The person was arrested on Monday evening in Bloza, Rocklands, which is situated outside Gqeberha, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

"A team of dedicated SAPS Kabega Park members acted swiftly after receiving valuable information about the alleged suspect's whereabouts. After a thorough search, at about 22:50, the 32-year-old suspect was apprehended," Swart said.

News24 previously reported that, in a courageous attempt to rescue his 3-year-old nephew, the uncle burnt to death.

READ | Man and nephew, 3, die in house fire after trying to rescue toddler from blaze

"Some of the occupants managed to break down the back door and escape," Swart added.

The motive is yet to be established.

According to Swart, a man alleged that the person who was arrested stabbed him a few days ago, leading to an additional charge of assault with the intent to cause bodily harm.

The person is expected to appear in the St Albans Magistrate's Court for the assault charge and in the Kariega Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, attempted murder and arson.

