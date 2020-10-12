1h ago

add bookmark

Arrest of top cop Bonang Mgwenya a sign of our position on crime, says police commissioner

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya.
Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • National police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla John Sitole has commented on the arrest of Lieutenant- General Bonang Mgwenya.
  • Mgwenya appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's court on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering.
  • She is the 13th suspect to have been arrested in connection with a multi-million rand tender fraud regarding emergency warning equipment for the South African Police services in 2017. 

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole says the law must take its course, following the arrest of one of his deputies, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya by the Investigating Directorate (ID).

On Monday, Mgwenya appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering. She was granted R20 000 bail.

WATCH | Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20 000 bail in corruption, tender fraud case

"My position regarding criminality by members within the ranks of the SAPS has been made clear by the arrest of a multitude of SAPS members by a task team reporting to me on investigations into vehicle-marking-tender fraud as well as our support to the ID in respect of the blue-light-tender fraud investigation", said Sitole.

Mgwenya, who is the Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Human Resource Management, is now the 13th suspect (nine of whom are police officers) to have been arrested in connection with multi-million rand tender fraud regarding emergency warning equipment (blue lights) for the South African Police services in 2017. 

Arrests

Her arrest follows the arrest of former acting National Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane; former Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Deliwe de Lange, among other generals and senior officers.

The company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, is included in the list of accused, represented by its sole Director, Vimpie Manthatha. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the group stand accused of colluding to ensure that the company owned by Manthatha was awarded a contract to install 1 550 police motor vehicles with warning lights at a grossly inflated price. 

Sitole said justice must prevail.

"We are working hard to clean up law enforcement so that South Africans can be assured that those charged with the responsibility to protect and serve the nation are in fact doing so and not themselves breaking the law", head of the Investigating Directorate Advocate Hermione Cronje added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
VBS fraud case much stronger after former CFO's guilty plea, says Hawks, NPA
Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter sentenced to an effective 7 years in jail for fraud
UPDATE: VBS fraud case much stronger after former CFO's guilty plea, says Hawks, NPA
Read more on:
sapskhehla sitholecrimecourts
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3791 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3563 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1872 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.49
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.32)
Gold
1921.95
(-0.36)
Silver
25.07
(-0.44)
Platinum
874.00
(-0.85)
Brent Crude
42.57
(0.00)
Palladium
2393.99
(-0.91)
All Share
55552.35
(+0.67)
Top 40
51158.56
(+0.74)
Financial 15
10049.31
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
75278.51
(+0.90)
Resource 10
54826.79
(+0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo