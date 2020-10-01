50m ago

add bookmark

Mkhwebane 'looks forward' to convictions after arrests in Free State asbestos case

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Gallo Images
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane commended the arrests in the Free State asbestos audit case, which the institution also investigated.
  • The collegiality and "passing of the baton" from one agency to another as the case continues will lead to people fully trusting in the system, she says.
  • Mkhwebane says it can be demoralising watching people implicated in investigations that are unchallenged in court, being appointed to positions of responsibility, as though they are being rewarded.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhebane said she was encouraged to see institutions taking action on the Free State asbestos audit contract, which her office had also recommended be probed by the police. 

She said the move sent the message that "there will be consequences for unscrupulous conduct".

"One of the stumbling blocks to uprooting corruption and related maladies is impunity," said Mkhwebane in response to questions from News24.

"Sometimes we see people against whom we have made adverse findings being appointed to positions of responsibility even though the findings in question remain unchallenged in court. It's almost like they are being rewarded."

"This has a potential to demoralise those who are [involved] in the promotion of good governance and the provision of quality service delivery especially for grassroots communities."

She commended the "atmosphere of collegiality" between institutions of state.

EXPLAINER | What you need to know about the Free State asbestos deal

"When one has done its part in line with its powers and handed over the baton to the other, the latter institution must duly take the matter forward. Only then will people fully trust and believe in the system. 

"We look forward to seeing those arrested and charged, convicted by the court. Only then will we fully see the fruit of our labour."

On Thursday, the Directorate for Priority Crimes arrested the seventh person they were seeking after a round-up of three government officials and three business people on Wednesday. 

They were due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday to face 60 charges, the Hawks said.

Five businesses were implicated in the multi-agency swoop, which included the involvement of the Special Investigating Unit. In a statement, the Hawks said the procurement was allegedly done in a "fraudulent and corrupt" manner via an old Gauteng provincial government contract to get the money from Treasury. 

The case centred on R255m paid in a project by the Free State department of human settlements to find out how many houses in the province still had roofs containing asbestos, a dangerous material in a domestic setting.

The job was sub-contracted and around 36 000 houses were audited at a cost of around R21 million.  

The DA member of the provincial legislature who laid the complaint with the Public Protector, Leona Kleynhans, said the remainder of the money seemed to have been "wasted". 

Related Links
'Who do you think you are?' - DA MPL recalls struggle over Free State asbestos audit as Hawks...
LATEST | Seventh suspect in Free State asbestos audit scandal hands himself over - NPA
Arrests in R255m asbestos audit corruption case the result of a year-long probe by SIU, Hawks
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanefree statebloemfonteinpublic protectorcrime
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2093 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10807 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+0.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.85)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(+0.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.65)
Gold
1905.82
(+0.97)
Silver
23.77
(+1.86)
Platinum
893.01
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2306.65
(+0.63)
All Share
54446.78
(+0.34)
Top 40
50159.14
(+0.23)
Financial 15
10158.72
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
73766.43
(+0.79)
Resource 10
53032.08
(-0.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo