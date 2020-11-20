Arrests made in killing of Polokwane woman, 90, and attempted murder of son, 71

Two people were arrested in Polokwane on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 90-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her blind son, 71.

The woman was killed during an alleged house robbery in Marobala village in the Sebayeng policing area, outside Mankweng, on Saturday.

"The victims were allegedly sleeping when two suspects forcefully entered the house and demanded money from the elderly woman.

"In the process, they assaulted and stabbed both victims several times with a sharp instrument before they fled the scene," said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Emergency services responded to the scene and declared the woman dead, while the son was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Following a tip-off, the suspects were arrested at a local tavern.

They are expected to appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Friday.