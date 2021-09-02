Arts and culture dept denies not funding soon-to-be-closed Liliesleaf heritage site

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said it had funded Liliesleaf to the tune of about R70 million over a 13-year period.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has hit back at criticism that it did not provide adequate relief to Liliesleaf, saying the heritage site has not been able to account for R8.1 million in funding.



It said in a statement on Thursday the historic site's management failed to release a forensic report that investigated the funds.

The department added it had funded Liliesleaf to the tune of about R70 million over a 13-year period.

For the 2020/2021 financial year, an additional R1.8 million was budgeted for the Liliesleaf Trust.

It said in 2015, it entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the trust to upgrade and enhance the facility's exhibition infrastructure.



"Based on this contract of R9 million, a first tranche of R8.1 million was transferred to the trust. The remaining R900 000 could not be honoured due to failure of the Liliesleaf Trust to account for the initial payment of R8.1 million … an obligation spelt out in the MoA between the department and the Liliesleaf Trust."

On Wednesday, Liliesleaf announced it was closing its doors indefinitely.

In a statement, it said it had faced a funding crisis for several years and criticised the department for not providing adequate relief.

The department said in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), the government could not continue funding an institution that failed to account for the public funds it received.

"Consequently on the 4th of May this year, the department, led by Minister Nathi Mthethwa, escalated the failure of the CEO to report and account for the R8.1 million to the Liliesleaf board, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

"The board committed to do a forensic investigation into the matter and report back to DSAC [Department of Sports, Arts and Culture]. The department is still awaiting feedback from the board in this regard."

It added the trust was ineligible to receive yearly operational funds from it because the site had not been designated as a declared cultural institution under the Cultural Institutions Act and a schedule 3A public entity under the PFMA.

"Numerous suggestions in this regard by government have not been found favourable by the trust. However, they refused to be declared, preferring to remain independent and self-sufficient," the department said.

Responding to the department's claims, Liliesleaf CEO Nicholas Wolpe told News24: "They are saying I failed to account for money and I didn't produce a report.

"In 2015, I signed an MoA for project upgrades … the money was not spent on that; I am honest on that. Everyone knew what the purpose of the funds [was] … it was spent on operations such as general upkeep, salaries and day-to-day operations."

Wolpe said he submitted a report setting out how the money was spent and was told the report did not speak to the agreement.

"The department then said I should resubmit a report that speaks to the MoA, I won't get the R900 000. I refused because it's perjury and it's a lie, the trustees were all aware of how the money was spent and it was not done in a manner to hide it away."