As KZN emerges from devastation of recent floods, more adverse weather is on the way

KwaZulu-Natal should brace for more adverse weather overnight.

The province suffered devastating floods in the last few weeks.

Over 7 000 people have been left homeless, 459 dead and 88 are still missing.

As KwaZulu-Natal recovers from the devastating floods, the South African Weather Service warned of more adverse weather overnight.

A level 2 warning has been issued in anticipation of damaging winds between Sunday midnight and Monday midday.

According to the warning, the province can expect "damaging winds about 70-80km/h, with the wave heights of about 4-6m from Port Edward in the early morning on Monday, spreading northwards to Richards Bay, moderating from the afternoon".

The weather service said the province could expect damage to infrastructure and localised disruption of harbours.

People have been warned against starting fires as "these will spread quickly and result in extensive damage to infrastructure and danger to life".

The weather service's warning coincided with the government receiving aid from Qatar.

Tariq Ali Faraj, the Qatar ambassador in South Africa, said the donated goods included tents, generators, water purifiers, blankets and clothes.

#KZNFloods | The KZN Province has received humanitarian aid by the state of Qatar, the a cargo plane with foodstuff, clothing, and medical supplies arrived at King Shaka International Airport in @eThekwiniM received by ???? Government leaders and the Qatar Ambassador #Floods pic.twitter.com/XkrXeoZ16z — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 29, 2022

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the floods were devastating as it led to R25 billion in infrastructural damage.

He said 459 people had died, including one person in Inanda and two municipal workers in Verulam. About 88 people are still missing. "We pledge our commitment that any support given to us, as government, will be directed to the affected people in shelters. What we have received today is a great support that will go to more than 7 000 people who are homeless and depend on government for food and clothing."

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said they were looking to relocate people affected by the floods.

"We can't put them on flood lands. We need to find land so that, if another flood comes, we don't experience the same things. We need to ensure that, when we rebuild, we build better - in a more sustainable way. That is why the movement to temporary housing is slower."

With regard to the donation from Qatar, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said: "Countries don't live in isolation."

She said she was happy that a team from Qatar would be assessing the type of help KwaZulu-Natal needed.

At a United Nations meeting this week, Pando said countries discussed setting up the African Humanitarian Agency.

"It affirms Africa's commitment to work harder at ensuring we are able to respond ourselves, with our resources, to crisis on the continent, while we are also able to welcome international help."



