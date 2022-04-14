18m ago

As KZN picks up the pieces, we look back at previous floods that battered the province

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
  • More than 300 people have been killed in devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The government said the cost of damage was yet to be determined.  
  • Over the past few years, multiple lives were lost, and many people were displaced in floods in the province.

The devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed more than 300 lives over the past few days and have left many displaced residents with the daunting task of having to rebuild their lives.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the loss of lives as a result of the flooding was one of the "darkest moments" in the province's history.

DEVELOPING | Death toll rises to 306 after heavy rains and flooding in KZN

"Hundreds of people have been left homeless, with many roads, public infrastructure, and homes severely damaged," Hlomuka said.

Provincial Cogta department spokesperson Senzelwa Mzila said officials were unable to provide an estimated cost for the damage, adding that assessments were still being carried out.

The weather is expected to clear up on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions across the province, after a cut-off low system caused unprecedented rainfall of 300mm in a 24-hour period along the southern and central coast of the province, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

"Temperatures are expected to recover to the mid and upper twenties, especially along the coastal areas, with Durban reaching a maximum of 27°C. This will be accompanied by a light north-easterly wind," forecaster Wayne Venter said.

Venter added:

This will be a very welcomed sight for many living along the coastal areas after the recent rains. No impact-based warnings were issued for KZN for Thursday.

Over the past few years, flooding in the province has intensified and has claimed multiple lives and left many people displaced.

In February this year, about 138 people were left destitute when their homes became flooded in the eMadlangeni and Greater Kokstad local municipalities. The Witness reported at the time that there were no reports of loss of life. 

On 24 January 2021, eight people died in the province due to tropical storm Eloise.

And, in April 2019, severe showers and flooding claimed the lives of more than 80 people in the Ugu and King Cetshwayo Districts in KZN.

Mopping up operations have started in KwaZulu-Nata
Mopping up operations have started in KwaZulu-Natal following heavy rain and flooding.
Supplied GCIS

It was estimated at the time that it would cost R650 million to repair the damages caused. The eThekwini Metro municipality said the costs included visits to households and all sites affected by the floods.


