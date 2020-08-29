1h ago

add bookmark

As Mashaba launches new party, Steenhuisen takes swipe at splinter parties

Lizeka Tandwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Steenhuisen.
John Steenhuisen.
Nasief Manie, Netwerk24
  • As Herman Mashaba launched his new political party, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen took a swipe at splinter political parties.
  • Steenhuisen contends they strengthen the ANC. 
  • Mashaba left the DA in dramatic fashion following the battle of the soul of the party in 2019.

As Herman Mashaba launched his new party, Action SA, on Saturday, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen lashed out at splinter parties, which according to him end up strengthening the ANC. 

Speaking at the DA Eastern Cape conference, Steenhuisen said the smaller parties end up taking away some votes from the DA.

Read | Overlooked Tshwane mayoral candidate jumps DA ship joins Mashaba

"Every time a voter does this, the net result is the strengthening of the ANC. We've been through this scenario so many times. As soon as the elections are over, voters who tested the waters with one of these new start-ups realise they got zero bang for their buck from a one-man party with a regional footprint, and they return to the DA. But by then the damage is done for the next five years," he added. 

In order to weaken and push the ANC below 50% and relegate the governing party to the opposition benches, Steenhuisen said voters needed to realise they have to vote out the ANC by replacing it with the DA.

He said:

"We must make the case that our only hope to end corruption and bring change is for voters to unite behind the strongest opposition party, rather than splitting the vote. And especially if that split vote goes to a breakaway from the DA, with individuals who are simply carrying DA ideologies and plans onto another platform."

He added these parties could not effect change because they were too small.

The DA held its first virtual elective conference in the Eastern Cape, where Nqaba Bhanga ran uncontested. The virtual conference will be the pilot for the party's congress which will take place in the same fashion later this year. 

Bhanga, who will be taking the reins as leader of the province for a second term, has endorsed Steenhuisen in his campaign for party leader. 

Also read | Mashaba launches new political party ropes in former ANC leaders

In his address, Bhanga said the DA had to go through its processes to rationalise, transform and adapt after the 2019 elections.

The party suffered a devastating defeat in the elections last year. Shortly after the 2019 elections it dropped to 20.77%, the first drop since it was established. This led to factional battles which ultimately resulted in the resignation of party leader Mmusi Maimane and Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor. 

In his resignation speech, Mashaba said he no longer believed the DA was a vehicle for change, adding he could not ignore the internal dynamics in the DA and the "continued attempts to undermine [his] pro-poor attempts in Johannesburg".

Related Links
Mashaba launches new political party, ropes in former ANC leaders
It would be an honour working with her - Mashaba denies Mandisa Mashego helping his party
AS IT HAPPENED | Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Joburg
Read more on:
daherman mashabajohn steenhuisenpolitics
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1671 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 4228 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

15h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo