1h ago

Share

As one trial of a murdered Cape Town lawyer winds down, another one is set to start

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lawyer David Mbazwana.
Lawyer David Mbazwana.
PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman
  • Yet another trial involving the murder of a lawyer will start in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. 
  • This, as the Pete Mihalik murder trial winds down. 
  • Lawyer David Mbazwana was shot dead in Khayelitsha in May 2019, and the trial of a group of men is finally expected to get under way.

As one trial involving the murder of a lawyer winds down, another one will start on Monday - this time for the murder of advocate David Mbazwana.

Mbazwana was shot dead in the Eiland informal settlement in Khayelitsha on 19 May 2019. He died on the way to the hospital. 

It is understood that he was shot in front of his sister at a shop he owned. Police stated that they confiscated a firearm with its serial number removed, with 12 rounds and different calibre bullets during the arrests, which were carried out by the Anti-Gang Unit. 

They also confiscated 36 mandrax tablets and seven packets of tik. 

Mbazwana's murder came a few months after the murder of another Cape Town lawyer, Pete Mihalik, leaving the legal fraternity with heightened security fears. 

The following year, lawyer William Booth was shot in an attempted murder, which is part of the huge case against alleged gang leader Nafiz Modack in a separate trial that is still in its infancy with pre-trial preparations. Advocate Noorudien Hassan was also murdered in Lansdowne in 2016.

READ | Modack gun licence racketeering case withdrawn in Gauteng

Mbazwana had a diverse client list, which included security company owners and people accused of murders. 

He also worked as a prosecutor in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court from 2006 to 2008.

When Sinethemba Makeleni, Anga Anganda Mabenjane, Lonwabo Cosa, Siyanda Ndzendze and Brian Balangile's trial starts on Monday, some clues as to why Mbazwana was killed could emerge. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 313 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 375 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 1373 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.03
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
1,059.17
+1.7%
Palladium
1,490.53
+2.9%
Gold
2,016.92
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo