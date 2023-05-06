As one trial of a murdered Cape Town lawyer winds down, another one is set to start

Yet another trial involving the murder of a lawyer will start in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

This, as the Pete Mihalik murder trial winds down.

Lawyer David Mbazwana was shot dead in Khayelitsha in May 2019, and the trial of a group of men is finally expected to get under way.

As one trial involving the murder of a lawyer winds down, another one will start on Monday - this time for the murder of advocate David Mbazwana.



Mbazwana was shot dead in the Eiland informal settlement in Khayelitsha on 19 May 2019. He died on the way to the hospital.

It is understood that he was shot in front of his sister at a shop he owned. Police stated that they confiscated a firearm with its serial number removed, with 12 rounds and different calibre bullets during the arrests, which were carried out by the Anti-Gang Unit.

They also confiscated 36 mandrax tablets and seven packets of tik.

Mbazwana's murder came a few months after the murder of another Cape Town lawyer, Pete Mihalik, leaving the legal fraternity with heightened security fears.

The following year, lawyer William Booth was shot in an attempted murder, which is part of the huge case against alleged gang leader Nafiz Modack in a separate trial that is still in its infancy with pre-trial preparations. Advocate Noorudien Hassan was also murdered in Lansdowne in 2016.

Mbazwana had a diverse client list, which included security company owners and people accused of murders.



He also worked as a prosecutor in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court from 2006 to 2008.

When Sinethemba Makeleni, Anga Anganda Mabenjane, Lonwabo Cosa, Siyanda Ndzendze and Brian Balangile's trial starts on Monday, some clues as to why Mbazwana was killed could emerge.



