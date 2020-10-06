33m ago

Asithandile Zozo murder: Accused's attorney withdraws over possible conflict of interest

Jeanette Chabalala
Asithandile Zozo.
Asithandile Zozo.
The 22-year-old man accused of the murder of first year Wits student Asithandile Zozo briefly appeared in the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where his attorney withdrew.

According to regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the attorney told the court that he knew Zozo's father "very well" from his school years, and therefore could not continue representing the accused, Viwe Rulumeni.

READ | Asithandile Zozo's heartbroken dad: 'I never imagined I will be the one who buries my daughter'

The matter was postponed to 20 October to give the accused time to find another lawyer.

Zozo was assaulted, choked and stabbed several times on 17 August. Rulumeni was her ex-boyfriend.

The incident allegedly happened in full view of Zozo's 11-year-old sister and a cousin.

Rulumeni allegedly tried to take his own life by drinking a pesticide.

