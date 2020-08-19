1h ago

Asithandile Zozo murder: Suspect to appear in court once he recovers from suicide attempt

Riaan Grobler and Jenna Etheridge
Asithandile Zozo was stabbed to death.
  • The man accused of murdering Wits student Asithandile Zozo is in hospital after allegedly attempting suicide.
  • He is accused of stabbing Zozo – who was his girlfriend – to death.
  • He is currently under police guard and will appear in court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.

The man arrested for allegedly murdering Wits University student Asithandile Zozo will be appearing in court as soon as he recovers from an attempt to take his own life.

Zozo, 20, was stabbed to death in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, allegedly by a man she had been dating, News24 reported earlier.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the man was seen "chasing his girlfriend at the flats where she was residing" before allegedly stabbing her on Monday afternoon.

"The motive behind the murder is not known and forms part of the investigation," he said.

Kinana on Wednesday said the 23-year-old man will appear in the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder once he has recovered and been discharged from the Butterworth Hospital "after he allegedly overdosed himself with tablets in what is believed to be an attempt to commit suicide".

Under police guard

He is currently under police guard, Kinana added.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has "condemned in the strongest terms" the murder of Zozo.

READ | Wits University student, 20, stabbed to death, allegedly by partner

Kinana said police visited the scene of the crime and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ntshinga said "the death of this young woman will not dampen the spirit of the police to fight women abuse in all its shapes and forms".

Determined, driven young woman

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel said they strongly condemned all forms of gender-based harm, News24 reported earlier.

"The loss of a young life is one too many – our hearts and prayers are with her family and friends, and those who knew Asithandile well. May she rest in peace."

The university was in contact with her family and had offered counselling and support.

Charlene Beukes, director of the Wits Gender Equity Office, described Zozo as a determined and driven young woman.

"He [the suspect] had threatened that he would take her life if she left him. His family asked her to stay for her own safety," she said.

It is understood that a march is being organised in Dutywa for Thursday.

Wits students who need counselling can contact the counselling and careers development unit (CCDU) via info.ccdu@wits.ac.za or call the Wits Student Crisis Line on 0800 111331 (24/7, toll free) for help.

