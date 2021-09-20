21m ago

add bookmark

Assault case against Orlando Pirates' Ben Motshwari struck off court roll

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ben Motshwari.
Ben Motshwari.
Gallo Images

The common assault case opened against Orlando Pirates midfielder, Ben Motshwari, was struck off the court roll pending investigation. 

On Monday, Sport24 reported that Orlando Pirates had suspended Motswari from all football activities, after he was charged by police, pending an investigation. The club did not give details of the charges he faced. 

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Mothswari after being charged by police this morning. Mr Motshwari will remain suspended, pending an investigation," said the club in a statement.

READ | Find all of our Orlando Pirates stories

According to police, Motshwari handed himself over after a case was opened by his alleged girlfriend.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said: "A 30-year-old male handed himself [over] to the police on Monday 20 September 2021 after a case of Common Assault was opened against him. The suspect was charged and taken to court. The docket was struck off the roll by the court, pending further investigation."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
orlando ­piratesben motshwarigautengjohannesburgcourtssoccer
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
58% - 1700 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
17% - 502 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 705 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.81
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.23
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Gold
1,763.60
+0.5%
Silver
22.24
-0.7%
Palladium
1,906.50
-5.6%
Platinum
913.50
-3.2%
Brent Crude
75.34
-0.4%
Top 40
55,246
-2.4%
All Share
61,453
-2.2%
Resource 10
55,133
-2.4%
Industrial 25
79,201
-2.4%
Financial 15
13,750
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo