Assault charges against Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch provisionally withdrawn

Assault charges against Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch have been provisionally withdrawn.

Lorch was arrested in September and subsequently released on R2 000 bail after an assault case was opened against him in Midrand, Johannesburg, by his girlfriend.

He was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges were withdrawn in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"Lorch, through his legal team, submitted representations to the senior public prosecutor (SPP) and, after considering such representations, the SPP took a decision to provisionally withdraw the prosecution against Lorch," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said SAPS had been instructed to conduct further investigation, which will inform the NPA's decision on whether or not to proceed with prosecuting Lorch.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.