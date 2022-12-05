45m ago

add bookmark

Assault, racism complaints laid after Cape Town pub incident

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The police have received formal complaints about an incident at Hank's Olde Irish Pub where a black patron was allegedly told he needed a white person to be with him to enter. 
  • At the same time, ConcertsSA has suspended its relationship with the pub. 
  • The incident has spurred the EFF to stage a protest there on Tuesday. 

Two cases of assault and a complaint of racism relating to a confrontation at Hank's Olde Irish Pub in Cape Town have been reported to the police. 

In addition, ConcertsSA (CSA) has suspended its support for the concerts it helps arrange at the pub in Bree Street. 

This follows an incident in which an owner was filmed invoking the pub's right of admission policy a bouncer had told a black patron he could only enter if accompanied by a white person. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said two charges of assault were laid at the weekend, and police were still investigating, with no arrests yet. 

On Sunday, a video was posted to Twitter showing a lengthy confrontation with a man who identified himself in the video as the pub's owner when a group of friends went back to complain about the treatment levelled at their black friend. 

The patron, Cape Town lifesaver Thabiso Danca, told News24 in an interview he was finishing a cigarette outside. When he tried to join his friends inside, he was told he could only go in if a white person inside fetched him.

"My friend came out, and I was allowed in," he said. "I was accompanied by a white person now.

I was there for about three minutes, but I couldn't stand it after being told that I can't come in because I am black and left.


He told News24 he felt humiliated and embarrassed, and when he told his friends, which included his friend, Chris Logan, what happened, they insisted on going to the pub with him to alert the owner. A full interview with Danca and Logan will be published on Tuesday.

The incident was highlighted in a video of Logan confronting an owner and explaining what had happened. When the first response was "right of admission", Logan pointed out it was discrimination against a black man, a crime in South Africa. 

This exchange was followed by a second incident involving an attempt to bar another person from the group from re-entering after going outside briefly to return someone's dropped keys. 

According to Logan, that escalated into him being assaulted when he tried to intervene. 

Danca reported a case of racism to the police, and Logan assault.

The police said the two charges of assault were countercharges. 


Asked for comment, pub owner Johnny Papadakis said half-way through the interview he was not to be quoted in any way and would issue a statement later.

Meanwhile, CSA put out a statement saying it was withdrawing support for the venue for the time being. 

"The ConcertsSA project is committed to the South African Constitution and Bill of Rights and their protections for the human rights of all. We strongly distance ourselves from any policies or practices that prejudice people based on 'race' or any other grounds.

"In light of these allegations, ConcertsSA, through our partner promoter, Real Wired Music, has suspended its support for concerts at Hank's Olde Irish Pub. No CSA concerts will be supported at the venue until the accusations have been investigated and a satisfactory conclusion has been reached."

ConcertsSA said planned line-ups would be moved to other spaces in Cape Town to mitigate the impact on artists and audiences. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townracism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
23% - 1669 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2183 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 3511 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.35
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
21.19
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.5%
Gold
1,777.91
-1.1%
Silver
22.41
-3.2%
Palladium
1,904.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,007.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,543
+0.5%
All Share
74,693
+0.5%
Resource 10
74,781
+1.0%
Industrial 25
91,501
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,595
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo