Assets of ex-Eskom employee, coal truck company seized amid R35m fake invoice scam

Jenni Evans
An ex-Eskom employee has had his assets seized.
  • The assets of an Eskom finance controller and a coal transporter were seized.
  • The two were convicted of defrauding the beleaguered company via invoices for a fake coal transport route. 
  • The power utility lost around R35 million.

A former Eskom employee and an accomplice, who were found guilty of defrauding the company of about R35 million by using fake coal trucking invoices, had millions in assets seized on Tuesday.

Mosia Barnard Moraka and Victor Vilosi Tshabalala were convicted of fraud in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 15 September 2021, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). 

They pleaded guilty to the charges.

They will be back in court on 3 February 2022 for sentencing proceedings.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Moraka was a financial controller in Eskom's Primary Energy division, and Tshabalala had a contract to transport coal for Eskom, via his company Megra Transport. 

The two cooked up a system, in which fake invoices for routes not covered in the agreement between Eskom and Megra Transport would be paid. 

Eskom lost about R35 million in the scam. 

Assets worth around R11 million were seized, including properties linked to both the accused and 32 vehicles registered to Megra Transport CC.

A further three agricultural holdings in Springs, linked to a trust belonging to Tshabalala, were also restrained. The total estimated value of these three agricultural holdings is R1.8 million - and investigations are ongoing to trace further assets.

The Hawks, the Sherriff of the Court, and Asset Forfeiture Unit investigators went to addresses in Roodepoort, Cosmo City and Springs to execute a provisional restraint order, which was granted on 9 November by the High Court in Johannesburg. 

Mjonondwane said the fraud was uncovered by Eskom's forensic investigators after a whistleblower's report about alleged corruption.

