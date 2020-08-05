At least 1 dead, several injured in shootout near Tshwane hospital

A shootout ensued between police and unknown suspects outside the Tshwane District Hospital.

Several people have been shot and wounded and at least one person has died following a shootout between unknown suspects and police outside the Tshwane District Hospital on Wednesday.

Best Care emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser confirmed the shooting, which took place near the hospital's pathology entrance.

When Best Care emergency services arrived on scene, several suspects had been arrested and were lying face down on the ground.

Loubser said there was one deceased in a vehicle, believed to be one of the suspects.

A minibus taxi riddled with bullet holes was also observed by paramedics on the scene.

One suspect was killed and two police officers wounded following a shootout with police outside the Tshwane District hospital in Gezina on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/gf2jmN86xJ — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) August 5, 2020

Loubser said there were multiple patients on scene, comprising of both suspects and police officers.

Loubser confirmed Best Care transported one police officer to a hospital in Tshwane, while two other police officers were transported to Steve Biko Hospital by other paramedic services before later being airlifted to a Johannesburg hospital.

He added that two suspects, in critical condition, were also taken to hospital by other paramedic services.

