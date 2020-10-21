44m ago

At least 13 people killed in KwaZulu-Natal crash between taxi and truck

Kaveel Singh
At least 13 people have died in a horror crash in KZN.
PHOTO: KZN EMS

At least 13 people have been killed in a crash between a taxi and a truck in KwaZulu-Natal, paramedic services said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that 13 people have been killed on the R66 between Ulundi and Melmoth," EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie told News24.

He said further investigations would take place.

"Paramedics and emergency services are on scene. Exact circumstances surrounding the crash will be investigated by police," he added.

More to follow.

