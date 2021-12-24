At least 150 people have died on Gauteng roads this festive season - traffic police

Gauteng roads had claimed over 150 lives as of 1 December.

They have also called for drivers to be responsible and for taxi drivers to slow down in built-up areas.

Pedestrians are encouraged to take charge of their safety by wearing reflective clothes while walking on roads.

That was revealed by Gauteng Traffic Police's Sello Maremane on Friday. He said that the number included three children who were allegedly killed by minibus taxis in two separate incidents in the Eldorado Park policing precinct.

Maremane said the statistics come amid a call from the department for responsible driving behaviour to make Gauteng roads safe ahead of Christmas weekend, as high traffic volumes were expected on major routes when holidaymakers travelled to various destinations.

"Human factors have always been a major contributing factor towards fatal crashes in Gauteng during the heightened festive season.

The statement said:

According to preliminary statistics on road fatalities presented by the transport ministry, 142% increase in road crashes have been recorded nationally, with multiple fatalities recorded already at mid-point of this festive season, resulting in 17 crashes this year compared to seven over the same period in 2020.

Maremane said traffic police were calling on taxi drivers to slow down, especially in built-up areas.

He also appealed to pedestrians to take charge of their safety this festive season by wearing reflective clothes while walking on Gauteng roads.

"While the schools are in recess, we encourage parents to ensure that their children are safe by not engaging themselves in jay-walking," Maremane said.

The road safety campaign comprises four pillars this festive season: no drinking and driving, buckling up, vehicle roadworthiness, and pedestrian visibility, he added.

He reiterated the call for responsible driving behaviour in order to save lives.

"Our law enforcement agencies will be working around the clock to ensure safety on the roads. I urge road users to work closely with them to ensure that no more lives are lost."

