At least 34 people killed, scores injured in accidents in Gauteng, Western Cape

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Road accidents have thus far claimed 34 lives and left scores injured in the Western Cape and Gauteng this Easter weekend.
  • In the Western Cape, 18 deaths and 16 injuries were recorded.
  • Most fatalities in Gauteng were reportedly attributed to drunk driving as well as reckless and negligent driving.

At least 34 people died, and 16 others were injured in accidents on Western Cape and Gauteng roads this Easter weekend.

The worst accident was recorded in the Western Cape, where 11 people were killed and 13 others injured after a bus and minibus collided on the N1 between Leeu-Gamka and Beaufort West. 

The accident took place on Good Friday at around 05:00. 

Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works spokesperson Jandré Bakker said another accident on the R43 between Hermanus and Stanford claimed three lives and left others seriously injured.

"It is alleged that a bakkie overtook on a blind rise and against a barrier line and then crashed head-on into a Healthnet vehicle. 

"Three people were killed and three seriously injured. Four more people lost their lives on our roads. Three of them were pedestrians," Bakker said.

READ | Gauteng govt call on churches to help prevent road fatalities over Easter holidays

Meanwhile, eight of the 16 people killed on Gauteng roads were pedestrians.

On Monday, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said 16 lives were lost in the province.

"We call upon motorists to comply with the road rules as the Easter weekend ends," added Maremane.

The national transport department is expected to release the official Eastern weekend death toll in due course.


