Atholl Trollip joins ActionSA to help dislodge ANC dominance in the Eastern Cape

Former DA mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Athol Trollip, has joined ActionSA and wants to grow the political party's presence in the Eastern Cape ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Trollip was announced as the newest member of the green party on Wednesday.



The former DA member joins the party and automatically becomes ActionSA's Eastern Cape chairperson.



In a short speech, he said he always had a passion for politics and that his departure from the DA in 2019 was hard.



He compared that decision to his latest move.



Trollip said:

I have a political fire in my belly that is difficult to dose. When Herman Mashaba came to me, I decided to put that nagging belly of mine to sleep.

He added that he had no regrets about his work in the DA and said he would not use his new political home to attack it.



Trollip left the DA in 2019, shortly after its then leader, Mmusi Maimane. He and other DA members cited policy decisions and their concerns about the party's direction as the reason for the departure.

Last month, former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi also joined ActionSA.

Trollip served in several roles in the DA before his departure, culminating in his election as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, following the 2016 municipal elections.



A few months later, his forced removal was the result of coalition governance difficulties that made the Eastern Cape metro vulnerable to a constant change in leadership.



Mashaba said he was pleased to see Trollip join the party's ranks.



ActionSA, launched in August 2020, had no political presence in the Eastern Cape ahead of the municipal elections.



As the party prepares for 2024, Mashaba has been crisscrossing the country to grow its presence.



ActionSA contested six municipalities in the municipal elections, including Gauteng's big metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Mashaba said the Eastern Cape was one of the most neglected provinces in the country, and blamed the ANC for its demise.

Trollip backed his latest move and said he saw the potential for ActionSA to grow in the Eastern Cape and succeed where others had failed.



"The ANC remains entrenched in the Eastern Cape. All previous incidents have not dislodged the ANC. I am prepared to try something new and change the political dynamics in the Eastern Cape. We can do the same here as what ActionSA has done in the six municipalities," he said.

ActionSA and EFF



Trollip was outspoken about his disdain for the EFF.



He joins ActionSA while the party is negotiating with its coalition partners in Gauteng to work with the EFF to strengthen the minority government in Ekurhuleni.



Trollip justified his decision to join ActionSA, despite these political moves, and said the EFF was not like ActionSA.



"I have a history with the EFF and have learnt useful lessons. I hold dynamically different views on what's happening in the country to those held by the EFF. The EFF is a racist organisation. It likes fanning the flames of racism which is not the solution in this country.



"I do not believe Mashaba is sympathetic to Malema. I am against transactional politics. ActionSA is not a racist organisation," Trollip said.

