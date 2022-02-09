26m ago

add bookmark

Atholl Trollip joins ActionSA to help dislodge ANC dominance in the Eastern Cape

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Athol Trollip.
Athol Trollip.
ActionSA via Twitter
  • Former DA member Athol Trollip has joined ActionSA.
  • Trollip will become ActionSA's Eastern Cape chairperson.
  • He says he hopes to help grow ActionSA's presence in the province ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Former DA mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Athol Trollip, has joined ActionSA and wants to grow the political party's presence in the Eastern Cape ahead of the 2024 national elections. 

Trollip was announced as the newest member of the green party on Wednesday. 

The former DA member joins the party and automatically becomes ActionSA's Eastern Cape chairperson. 

In a short speech, he said he always had a passion for politics and that his departure from the DA in 2019 was hard. 

He compared that decision to his latest move.

Trollip said:

I have a political fire in my belly that is difficult to dose. When Herman Mashaba came to me, I decided to put that nagging belly of mine to sleep.

He added that he had no regrets about his work in the DA and said he would not use his new political home to attack it. 

Trollip left the DA in 2019, shortly after its then leader, Mmusi Maimane. He and other DA members cited policy decisions and their concerns about the party's direction as the reason for the departure. 

Last month, former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi also joined ActionSA.

READ | Former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins ActionSA

Trollip served in several roles in the DA before his departure, culminating in his election as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, following the 2016 municipal elections. 

A few months later, his forced removal was the result of coalition governance difficulties that made the Eastern Cape metro vulnerable to a constant change in leadership. 

Mashaba said he was pleased to see Trollip join the party's ranks. 

ActionSA, launched in August 2020, had no political presence in the Eastern Cape ahead of the municipal elections. 

As the party prepares for 2024, Mashaba has been crisscrossing the country to grow its presence. 

ActionSA contested six municipalities in the municipal elections, including Gauteng's big metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 

Mashaba said the Eastern Cape was one of the most neglected provinces in the country, and blamed the ANC for its demise. 

Trollip backed his latest move and said he saw the potential for ActionSA to grow in the Eastern Cape and succeed where others had failed. 

"The ANC remains entrenched in the Eastern Cape. All previous incidents have not dislodged the ANC. I am prepared to try something new and change the political dynamics in the Eastern Cape. We can do the same here as what ActionSA has done in the six municipalities," he said. 

ActionSA and EFF

Trollip was outspoken about his disdain for the EFF.

He joins ActionSA while the party is negotiating with its coalition partners in Gauteng to work with the EFF to strengthen the minority government in Ekurhuleni. 

Trollip justified his decision to join ActionSA, despite these political moves, and said the EFF was not like ActionSA. 

"I have a history with the EFF and have learnt useful lessons. I hold dynamically different views on what's happening in the country to those held by the EFF. The EFF is a racist organisation. It likes fanning the flames of racism which is not the solution in this country. 

"I do not believe Mashaba is sympathetic to Malema. I am against transactional politics. ActionSA is not a racist organisation," Trollip said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsaathol trollipeastern capegqeberhapolitics
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
40% - 1451 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 614 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 1564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.80
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.53
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,827.11
+0.1%
Silver
23.23
+0.2%
Palladium
2,265.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,041.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
90.78
-2.1%
Top 40
70,041
+0.7%
All Share
76,595
+0.7%
Resource 10
77,471
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,087
+2.0%
Financial 15
15,795
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo