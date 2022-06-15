Atishoo!: Sneezing motorist crashes into police van in Eastern Cape

An Eastern Cape woman is facing a charge of reckless and negligent driving after she sneezed, lost control of her vehicle, and crashed into a police van.

Police said the 28-year-old woman, driving a Chevy Spark, had a sinusitis attack, sneezed, and then smashed into an oncoming SAPS Nissan NP300 bakkie.

The bizarre incident happened at about 06:05 on Wednesday on the busy R75 off-ramp, from Daniel Pienaar Road, Kariega, outside Gqeberha.

"I can confirm that SAPS Uitenhage have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving. No one will be charged at this stage and there will be no court date at this moment until investigations are completed," said police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart.

Swart said three SAPS officials were in the van, and the woman was alone in her car. No one sustained any serious injuries during the accident.

Meanwhile, a picture of the police van resting against a grass embankment, with its detached armoured canopy in front of it, has been doing the rounds on social media.





