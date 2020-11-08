10m ago

Atlantis teen allegedly forced to buy liquor for strangers found dead with chain around his neck

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been discovered in Atlantis, Cape Town.
The body of a 16-year-old boy has been discovered in Atlantis, Cape Town.

Jaco Marais, Gallo Images
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been discovered in Atlantis, Cape Town.

The teenager's body was found in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale on Friday night at around 22:30.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old male are under investigation after his body was discovered on Friday night," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

READ | 'Kidnapped' Mpumalanga teen girl's body found in pit toilet, relative arrested

The victim sustained bite wounds to his body, added Traut.

Netwerk24 has identified the victim as Jordan Moore, a pupil at Hoërskool Robinvale.

Moore had reportedly visited a cousin in Robinvale at the time of the murder. Moore, his cousin and a friend were sitting in a park when two men threatened them with firearms and demanded the teenagers buy them liquor at a nearby shebeen.

The boys were reportedly attacked on the way to the shebeen. Moore's companions ran off to get help, and when they returned Moore had already died. He had reportedly been stabbed several times, had his teeth knocked out and had a chain around his neck.

The motive for the murder is yet to be established and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

