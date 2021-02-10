42m ago

add bookmark

Attacks against Ace Magashule will weaken the ANC internally - 'RET forces' claim

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule during an ANC gala dinner on 10 January 2014 in Mbombela. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake)
Former president Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule during an ANC gala dinner on 10 January 2014 in Mbombela. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Elizabeth Sejake)
  • Ethekwini-based supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma have vowed to mobilise other branches and supporters. 
  • They believe the corruption charges against the two leaders are part of a conspiracy to weaken the ANC. 
  • They said the reason why many African leaders refused to leave office was because they get arrested once they do so. 

Attacks against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are an attempt to weaken the ANC internally, party members in the eThekwini region said.

They have also vowed to support former president Jacob Zuma and said they would mobilise ANC branches and structures who agreed with them.

Both men face corruption charges in two separate cases and are due to appear in court in the next few weeks and months. Zuma was also ordered by the Constitutional Court to appear before the Zondo commission.

An online press briefing on Wednesday, streamed on YouTube from Durban, showed a group of people outside the building where the briefing was to be held, dancing and singing a song in support of Zuma, "my president".

ALSO READ | Zuma could go on trial as early as May after Thales elects not to appeal court ruling

Addressing the briefing, local organiser Mzomuhle Dube said the branches believed that "the persecution of these leaders is motivated by politics, working with those who want to polarise, destabilise and burn down South Africa into ashes".

He did not provide proof of his claim that the criminal cases against the two leaders were motivated by politics. 

Dube, who is also a spokesperson for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters, said they believed that the agenda was "to weaken the ANC internally and finally collapse it to another failed liberation movement. The persecution is set to discredit leaders and anyone who calls for economic transformation".

Dube said the aim was "to label leaders as thieves in order to maintain the status quo that favours apartheid beneficiaries".

He did not clarify who would be behind this objective. 

ALSO READ | Another Nkandla tea party: 'We can't afford a helicopter' but we're going to support Zuma - MKMVA

He also labelled efforts to get Zuma to face trial on alleged corruption charges, dating back to 2004, as the "forever prosecution of president Zuma".

He said this was "now taking the shape of how African leaders get arrested after leaving office" and named this as one of the reasons why some African leaders refused to leave office.

Dube said: 

This result in civil unrests and social instability that allows imperialists to have access to African natural resources without disruption. This route must be avoided because it will only benefit imperialists at the expense of peace-loving South Africans. This is now worrying us with many developments in our country.

Zuma could face trial on corruption charges as early as May.

He is also expected to attend this weekend's ANC national executive committee meeting, which is set to pronounce on the ANC's resolution that those who are facing corruption should step aside from their position.

Magashule has thus far defied a ruling by the party's integrity commission to do so. His trial for alleged corruption around the awarding of the asbestos audit tender is set to continue next week.

Dube, however, said Magashule's supporters believed the "step-aside [rule] must be voluntary and not be forced on comrades". 

He said: "Those who are calling for Ace to step aside must respect his constitutional rights as citizens. We are worried by [a] new tendency whereby our leaders are dragged into courts, but there are no charges and the State keeps on postponing these cases."

Zuma met with EFF leader Julius Malema last week, and is set to receive a visit by the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulejacob zumamzomuhle dubedurbanpolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 535 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 679 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(+0.14)
ZAR/EUR
17.78
(+0.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.46)
Gold
1845.96
(+0.55)
Silver
27.36
(+0.64)
Platinum
1228.01
(+4.67)
Brent Crude
61.25
(+0.88)
Palladium
2380.99
(+3.26)
All Share
66038.56
(+1.34)
Top 40
60537.60
(+1.46)
Financial 15
12427.36
(-0.18)
Industrial 25
88344.87
(+0.46)
Resource 10
64377.41
(+3.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo