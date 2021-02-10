Attacks against Ace Magashule will weaken the ANC internally - 'RET forces' claim

Ethekwini-based supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma have vowed to mobilise other branches and supporters.

They believe the corruption charges against the two leaders are part of a conspiracy to weaken the ANC.

They said the reason why many African leaders refused to leave office was because they get arrested once they do so.

Attacks against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are an attempt to weaken the ANC internally, party members in the eThekwini region said.

They have also vowed to support former president Jacob Zuma and said they would mobilise ANC branches and structures who agreed with them.

Both men face corruption charges in two separate cases and are due to appear in court in the next few weeks and months. Zuma was also ordered by the Constitutional Court to appear before the Zondo commission.

An online press briefing on Wednesday, streamed on YouTube from Durban, showed a group of people outside the building where the briefing was to be held, dancing and singing a song in support of Zuma, "my president".

ALSO READ | Zuma could go on trial as early as May after Thales elects not to appeal court ruling

Addressing the briefing, local organiser Mzomuhle Dube said the branches believed that "the persecution of these leaders is motivated by politics, working with those who want to polarise, destabilise and burn down South Africa into ashes".

He did not provide proof of his claim that the criminal cases against the two leaders were motivated by politics.

Dube, who is also a spokesperson for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters, said they believed that the agenda was "to weaken the ANC internally and finally collapse it to another failed liberation movement. The persecution is set to discredit leaders and anyone who calls for economic transformation".

Dube said the aim was "to label leaders as thieves in order to maintain the status quo that favours apartheid beneficiaries".

He did not clarify who would be behind this objective.

ALSO READ | Another Nkandla tea party: 'We can't afford a helicopter' but we're going to support Zuma - MKMVA

He also labelled efforts to get Zuma to face trial on alleged corruption charges, dating back to 2004, as the "forever prosecution of president Zuma".

He said this was "now taking the shape of how African leaders get arrested after leaving office" and named this as one of the reasons why some African leaders refused to leave office.

Dube said:

This result in civil unrests and social instability that allows imperialists to have access to African natural resources without disruption. This route must be avoided because it will only benefit imperialists at the expense of peace-loving South Africans. This is now worrying us with many developments in our country.

Zuma could face trial on corruption charges as early as May.

He is also expected to attend this weekend's ANC national executive committee meeting, which is set to pronounce on the ANC's resolution that those who are facing corruption should step aside from their position.

Magashule has thus far defied a ruling by the party's integrity commission to do so. His trial for alleged corruption around the awarding of the asbestos audit tender is set to continue next week.

Dube, however, said Magashule's supporters believed the "step-aside [rule] must be voluntary and not be forced on comrades".

He said: "Those who are calling for Ace to step aside must respect his constitutional rights as citizens. We are worried by [a] new tendency whereby our leaders are dragged into courts, but there are no charges and the State keeps on postponing these cases."

Zuma met with EFF leader Julius Malema last week, and is set to receive a visit by the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association on Thursday.