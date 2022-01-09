Attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Johannesburg leaves motorist dead, police say

A motorist died after a cash van rolled over his vehicle during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

The robbers failed to take any money.

The G4S guards were injured in the incident.

Gauteng police are on the hunt for suspects that made off without the money.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a G4S cash truck was travelling along Van Dyk Street near Carnival City, east of Johannesburg, when it was rammed from behind by a Mercedes Benz sedan on Friday.

"It is reported that the cash truck rolled over a private vehicle and allegedly killed a 44-year-old father and injured his wife and children. Security guards inside the cash truck were also injured during the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.”

He said no money was stolen and no firearms were taken from the security guards.

Two cartridges were found at the scene.

The attempted robbers were travelling in three vehicles - an Audi, a Golf, and Mercedez Benz. The Mercedez Benz was abandoned at the scene and preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Jeppe in December 2021.

A case of attempted cash-in-transit and culpable homicide has been opened and police investigations continue.

