35m ago

add bookmark

Attempted murder charges brought against men who allegedly attacked teens at Free State resort

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Free State police have upgraded an investigation into the alleged assault of black teenage boys at a holiday resort to an attempted murder case.
Free State police have upgraded an investigation into the alleged assault of black teenage boys at a holiday resort to an attempted murder case.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • Police have upgraded an assault case to attempted murder after a group of men attacked two teens at a Free State resort.
  • Officers initially opened a case of common assault in what appears to be a racially motivated incident.
  • A video showing the white men attacking two black teenagers at a swimming pool in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day has since gone viral.

Free State police have upgraded an investigation into the alleged assault of black teenage boys at a holiday resort to an attempted murder case.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said on Tuesday that the police would be changing the charges against the men - who allegedly attacked teenagers at a Free Estate resort - to attempted murder. This is because more information came to light during the investigation.

On Monday, Makhele said a case of common assault was under investigation after a group of men allegedly attacked two black teenagers at the Maselspoort Resort outside Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.

A video of the apparent racially-motivated confrontation has gone viral on social media. 

READ | Police investigate assault after black teens attacked in alleged racial confrontation at Bloem resort

Makhele said that police had initially opened a case based on information supplied by one of the victim’s parents, who alleged that the teens had been "assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool."

Based on this information, "the only charges which could be registered were assault common and crimean injuria", said Makhele.

After obtaining further statements, the docket was presented to the senior state prosecutor "who gave a directive that [the] charge can be changed to attempted murder given additional facts."

"The docket was received back from the senior state prosecutor with clear directives. The investigator is now working on these directives and we anticipate that the perpetrator or perpetrators will within no time be brought before a court of law to account," said Makhele.

Attempts to reach the Maselspoort Resort have been unsuccessful. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
45% - 5369 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 297 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 6249 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,815.17
+0.4%
Silver
24.09
+1.5%
Palladium
1,829.50
+4.2%
Platinum
1,023.28
-0.3%
Brent Crude
83.92
0.0%
Top 40
67,324
0.0%
All Share
73,493
0.0%
Resource 10
71,802
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,895
0.0%
Financial 15
15,827
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo