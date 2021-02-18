3m ago

Attempted murder charges dropped against ANC councillor, matter settled out of court

Malibongwe Dayimani
Charges have been dropped against an ANC councillor.
  • A attempted murder charge has been dropped against Nelson Mandela Bay Metro ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza. 
  • The Uitenhage Magistrate's Court withdrew the charge after the complainant, Lukhanyo Mdana, dropped it.
  • The National Prosecuting Authority said Nombexeza and Mdana had settled their differences out of court.

Lunga Nombexeza, the ANC councillor who was charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man in Uitenhage, is off the hook.

The Uitenhage Magistrate's Court withdrew the charge against Nombexeza after the complainant, Lukhanyo Mdana, dropped it.  

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Nombexeza and Mdana had settled their differences out of court.

Nombexeza was arrested in December for shooting at the 42-year-old Mdana who was driving a Toyota Tazz in KwaNobuhle before midnight.

Shots

According to the police, Nombexeza had fired several shots at Mdana's car from a house on the corner of Pityana and Kinikini streets.

None of the shots hit Mdana but he managed to drive away and reported the incident to patrolling metro police officers.

Mdana led them to the house where the shots came from and the ward 50 councilor was arrested.   

