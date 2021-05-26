Attorney allegedly assaulted in court room by accused appearing on assault charge

A case of assault has been opened against a man after he alleged smacked an attorney in a Cape Town court.

The attorney was not involved in his matter, but was merely waiting for her matter to be called when the incident unfolded.

The accused apparently became agitated when his assault case was postponed.

Seemingly agitated by court proceedings, an accused who recently appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town in a case of assault allegedly lashed out at an attorney, who had no connection to his case, slapping her in the face.

Mari Rencken, 47, was sitting next to the accused box in court two last Thursday when the incident unfolded. She was waiting to be called for a matter in which she appeared on behalf of a client.

"I had a matter that stood down to do mediation and had to go back to court and tell the prosecutor what happened," Rencken told News24.

While waiting for her matter to be called, the court was still dealing with the accused who allegedly accosted her. Rencken said that as the magistrate said he would postpone the matter, the accused became visibly upset.

"The guy was just getting agitated because he would not stop talking. The interpreter told him to calm.

"When he walked out of the box, I was sitting in front of him, and he just smacked me, and my head hit the wall, and I fell off the chair.

She said:

He walked straight out of the accused box. I wasn't expecting anything, and with no hesitation he came and smacked me. I don't know if there was any time to intervene, I don't know what was happening, but there was no intervention when he walked out of the box and came for me.

"I never expected him to be angry with me because I didn't have anything to do with his case."

She said the accused was there for an assault case and he was not given bail, which was why he was on his way down to the holding cells when he allegedly attacked her.

Rencken was assisted by someone in court, who took her to a clinic.

She had a cut to her left eye, which was also swollen. Rencken believed that her glasses had cut her as it broke when she fell to the ground.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a case of common assault was registered and was being investigated by the Wynberg police station.

"On 2021/05/20 at approximately 10:30, the complainant, a 46-year-old female (also an attorney), was in Wynberg Magistrate's Court 2, busy with proceedings, when she was assaulted by an unknown male with an open hand. The unknown male was appearing in court 2 in an unrelated matter," Van Wyk said.

Rattled

Rencken said she was rattled after the incident but had to push on and continue going to court for work.

"I've been doing this for 21 years. This is the first time that it happened. I am a little bit scared, but this is my bread... so I just have to go and do it," Rencken said.

Rencken said she used to feel safe when entering a court room, but since the incident she thinks about what may transpire.

