1h ago

add bookmark

Attorney arrested for alleged money laundering, theft related to police branding scandal

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)
SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)
  • According to the police, an attorney handed himself over to the national commissioner's anti-corruption task team for his alleged role in fraud and corruption related to the branding of police vehicles.
  • His detention brings to 72 the number of people arrested thus far.
  • He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

An attorney is expected to appear in court for alleged money laundering and theft related to multiple investigations.

According to the police, he handed himself over to the national commissioner's anti-corruption task team for his alleged role in fraud and corruption related to the branding of police vehicles, handcuffs, leg irons and outsourcing of vehicles from police garages, procurement of stationery and the renovation of buildings.

READ | 4 police captains get bail in R56m branding tender case

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: "These investigations began in September 2018 which saw the arrest of 71 accused to date, which included very high ranking police officers, businessmen and women. Almost every one of the SAPS employees have since been dismissed from the SAPS following their alleged involvement in these cases."

The attorney is alleged to have received more than R900 000 from one of the accused on the day of his arrest.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

The police said more arrests were in the offing.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsvish naidootshwanepretoriacrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6663 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4415 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6511 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.88
(+1.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.46
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.64
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+1.4)
Gold
1,727.58
(-0.7)
Silver
25.06
(-2.7)
Platinum
1,170.44
(-1.4)
Brent Crude
64.62
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,611.50
(-0.5)
All Share
65,319
(0.0)
Top 40
59,793
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,920
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,265
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,366
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo