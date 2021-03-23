Attorney arrested for alleged money laundering, theft related to police branding scandal

According to the police, an attorney handed himself over to the national commissioner 's anti-corruption task team for his alleged role in fraud and corruption related to the branding of police vehicles.

His detention brings to 72 the number of people arrested thus far.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

An attorney is expected to appear in court for alleged money laundering and theft related to multiple investigations.

According to the police, he handed himself over to the national commissioner's anti-corruption task team for his alleged role in fraud and corruption related to the branding of police vehicles, handcuffs, leg irons and outsourcing of vehicles from police garages, procurement of stationery and the renovation of buildings.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: "These investigations began in September 2018 which saw the arrest of 71 accused to date, which included very high ranking police officers, businessmen and women. Almost every one of the SAPS employees have since been dismissed from the SAPS following their alleged involvement in these cases."

The attorney is alleged to have received more than R900 000 from one of the accused on the day of his arrest.

The police said more arrests were in the offing.

