Attorney shot dead during house robbery in Mpumalanga

Nicole McCain
Gerrit Stander via Facebook
  • The police have launched a manhunt after an Mpumalanga attorney was shot and killed during a house robbery.
  • The man was taken to hospital but later died due to his injuries.
  • The victim's wife was also at the house during the shooting and alerted her family to the incident via a WhatsApp message.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt after an attorney was shot and killed during a house robbery on a farm in White River on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as 37-year-old Gerrit Stander who was employed at Swanepoel & Partners in Mbombela.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Stander's father-in-law received a WhatsApp message from his wife, saying there was a break-in at their home. The message said he should call the police and paramedics as Stander had been shot.

According to Netwerk24, he was shot in the presence of his wife and eight-year-old daughter after a skirmish with the robbers.

Community policing forum member Jacques Slabbert was quoted as saying five shots were fired, of which three hit Stander.

"The injured man was taken to hospital for medical treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds. It was also reported that there were valuable items that were stolen during this incident. The man unfortunately was later reported to have passed on at hospital," said Mdhluli.

The police were investigating a case of murder and house robbery, and were searching for the suspects.

"Details are still sketchy as the wife of the murdered man was still in shock and police are still waiting to obtain her statement which might shed light on details of what has taken place during the incident," he added.

The police have appealed to the public to assist with information by calling branch commander Detective Captain John Mabunda on 082 449 0334 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

