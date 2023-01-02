Man arrested after attorney, 50, shot dead in Tshwane

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the murder of 50-year-old attorney, Mubeen Omar Shamsoodien, in Laudium, Tshwane on Saturday evening.

According to police, Shamsoodien and the man were standing in the street and talking at around 17:45.

It is alleged that the man suddenly pulled out a firearm and shot Shamsoodien in the upper body.

"The victim was certified dead on the scene and the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

"The suspect was arrested on the scene and the firearm suspected to be used in the commission of [the] murder was found in his possession and confiscated."



