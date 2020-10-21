AU chair Ramaphosa urged to intervene in Nigeria crisis

The IFP called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to call an urgent meeting with his counterparts in the UN Security Council.

This comes amid reports of military force being used against citizens in Nigeria.

The EFF reminded the Nigerian president of similar instances of "foolish rulers" who undermined the might of the people.

The IFP has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African Union chair, to urgently intervene in the ongoing and escalating violence in Nigeria.

The IFP wants Ramaphosa to raise the matter at the UN Security Council and to call for an extraordinary meeting with the Economic Community of West African States, regional block, in order to ensure the stability of the West African region is not threatened.

This comes amid reports that citizens of Nigeria claim the government has been using military force against innocent civilians.

A police unit, named the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has been criticised by citizens for its use of force and torture.

It has led to massive protests in the country, with many international celebrities showing their support for the people of Nigeria.

Nigerian nationals in South Africa marched to their country's embassy, in solidarity.

"South Africa has a role to play in calling out any injustices that arise on the African continent. We cannot idly stand by while our fellow African brothers and sisters are being brutally killed by their own government.

"Furthermore, we call on the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to ascertain the safety of South African citizens currently living and working in Lagos, and Nigeria in general, and to ensure that through our missions, assistance is given to our citizens, where required," the IFP statement reads.

The EFF has also expressed its concern over the crisis in Nigeria.

In a statement, the red berets said it wanted to remind Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's administration of similar instances of "foolish rulers" who undermined the might of the people in Romania, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and, lately, Sudan.

"The indecisiveness of the successive governments to root out corruption and maladministration has heightened tribalistic and religious tensions among the populace, leading to the emergence of rogue terrorist formations.

"The absence of leadership and a self-serving ruling elitist have seen Nigeria undergo the worst of a civil war that threatened the unity of Africans in the late '60s," the EFF said.

