Auditor-General to police KZN flood relief funds as MPs warn of vultures 'waiting at the gates'

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures to monitor emergency flood relief funds, adding that it was a "great shame" the public debate in the aftermath of the deadly flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape was dominated by corruption.

This was also true for the statements from opposition MPs after Ramaphosa addressed both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday on the government's response to the disaster.

"Two weeks ago, a great tragedy befell our nation, causing catastrophic loss of life and widespread destruction," Ramaphosa said early in his speech, which was reminiscent of his televised national addresses. "The floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and North West were of such force that they laid waste to nearly everything in their path."

He added:

Hundreds of people lost their lives. Many are still missing. Hillsides, homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure were washed away. Factories, warehouses, shops, public buildings, farms and fields were flooded.





Ramaphosa said just when we were rebuilding the lives shattered by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the economy was showing signs of recovery, South Africa was "plunged into mourning" once again.

The areas affected by flooding would require a significant commitment of resources to recover, he said.



"We will need to mobilise substantial funding within a fiscal environment that is severely constrained," Ramaphosa said.

"We have to provide support to displaced households and rebuild roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure, while at the same time sustaining expenditure measures in support of the reconstruction and recovery of our economy."

The president said the country has to respond to the impact of the catastrophic floods while still counting the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic and the July 2021 public unrest.

He said some of the required funding was available in existing budgets of departments, provinces, municipalities and public entities.

National Treasury will guide the relevant institutions on how they may reprioritise resources in their budgets, how they can access disaster response grants, and the requirements for the reallocation of conditional grant funds.

Another funding source is the contingency reserve for the 2022-2023, which can be used to repair and rebuild damaged infrastructure and other disaster recovery, but this will only become available once the 2022 Appropriation Act is enacted.

The Solidarity Fund is also putting in place dedicated teams to assist with humanitarian and other forms of relief.

"We have to ensure that all the funds used to respond to this disaster are spent effectively.

Ramaphosa said:

It is a great source of shame that, when this disaster struck, the most burning public debate was around fears that the resources allocated to respond to this disaster would be misappropriated or wasted.

This, he said, shows us just how tired the people of South Africa have become of corruption.

"It is a stern reminder to all of government and to businesses providing goods and services that the people of South Africa will not stand for acts of self-enrichment at the expense of those who have already lost so much."

He said there would be several measures to strengthen oversight and accountability.

AG roped in to monitor funds

Chief among it is that the Auditor-General will conduct real-time audits on the emergency flood relief funds.

"This will provide independent assurance on whether public funds have been appropriately accounted for and were used for their intended purpose," Ramaphosa said.

"These audits aim to prevent, detect and report on the findings to ensure an immediate response to prevent leakage, potential fraud and wastage.

"They will equip accounting officers and accounting authorities to act quickly on weaknesses in controls and prevent further losses. They will also enable immediate oversight and consequence management."

National Treasury is also strengthening reporting requirements for expenditure on disaster relief.

The details of all disaster-related procurement by public institutions will be published on the Treasury's website to allow public scrutiny of these procurement transactions, to improve monitoring and to ensure greater transparency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces agreed to establish an ad hoc committee to oversee the national state of disaster.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said this motion was important.

"The committee must hold the executive to account, ensure that money is not stolen, and that relief reaches the people it is intended for. This House should never be relegated to the role of spectator in the time of national crisis. We have seen what happens when this government is given unfettered power with no legislative oversight."

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said:

This disaster also calls for a strengthened government able to respond to social disaster without stealing from the poor. The monies that will be made available to deal with the disaster must be fully accounted for.

She said anyone found to be stealing from citizens must be arrested.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said Ramaphosa was quite right: South Africans are asking what is going to happen with corruption regarding the billions that will be availed and corruption is already happening.

"I can assure you there are hyenas and vultures waiting at the gates for the funds to be opened, so that they can loot."

Another common complaint from the opposition benches was that the local municipalities and provincial government didn't plan properly and didn't maintain infrastructure.

Tensions rise

Tempers flared when KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala spoke. He was heckled from the DA benches about the water tanker he allegedly diverted to his own house.

He said Steenhuisen only visited the well-off areas of KwaZulu-Natal. Steenhuisen said that was a lie, which he had to withdraw. Steenhuisen also said Zikalala stole water, which was echoed not only by DA MPs, but also EFF MPs.

The ad hoc committee that was established will have 11 members from the National Assembly, six from the ANC, two from the DA, one from the EFF and two from the other smaller parties.

The motion was adopted unanimously in the National Assembly, but the smaller parties complained about their low representation.

The National Council of Provinces will contribute nine members.

The committee must report back to a joint sitting on 30 November.





