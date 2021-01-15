'Auntie, there's no money in here': Sassa beneficiaries sleep on pavements to apply for grants

People were ready to sleep on the pavement outside Bellville's Sassa office in the hope of getting in their pension application.

On Thursday, mothers nursed tiny lockdown babies on the kerbside as they, too, queued to apply for a grant.

The office is one of many dealing with the termination of temporary disability grants.

"Auntie, there's no money in here," the Shoprite employee told 59-year-old Moonieba* when she went to fetch her temporary disability grant at the beginning of the year.

Moonieba said this was the first she had heard that temporary disability grants would not be extended again from 31 December, as they had been during the lockdown. The news came as a shock to her.

"I'm a chronic patient. What must I do now?" she asked.

"Why didn't they work clever? I am already in the system," she said.

Her friend, Margaret*, had a stock of water in an old two-litre cooldrink bottle, and brought sandwiches instead of cooked food, which would spoil in the rising heat.

"I'm ready to sleep here," she said, waving at plastic bags stacked near her. "I am turning 60 soon, and I want to apply for my pension."





She had previously received the R1 860 disability grant, which was terminated at the end of December in line with the Department of Social Development's declaration that it could not afford the money it would cost to keep rolling it over.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is expected to visit some of the Sassa offices on Friday to see first-hand the situation on the pavements and in the offices after over 200 000 temporary grant beneficiaries countrywide found they had to reapply and have a new medical assessment.

Margaret said that, if she is successful with her pension application, her disability grant will be cancelled when she turns 60 in a few months' time, and she will switch to receiving the R1 860 as a pensioner.

"There's nothing healthy about this," said Margaret.



"I must sit the whole night until tomorrow [Friday]. And it's been going like this for about four weeks now," she said.

"I'm sick and tired. Really. They just say you must come back. They don't tell you anything and sometimes they only start at 11:00 in the morning and there are only a few of them in there (serving)."

The Bellville office had faced the added complication this week of closing for deep-cleaning this week due to a positive Covid-19 test in the office.

The agency also had to adjust the way it works by not having its usual staff numbers in the office, to be in line with Covid-19 health regulations.

Further away, women sat along the wall or on the kerbside breastfeeding tiny babies born during the lockdown.



"I hope I come right today," said a woman stroking her six-month-old baby's hair as she nursed him on the pavement.

A granny, who had brought a folding chair, lovingly cradled her sleeping grandchild to give the baby's mother a break.

The people, who have been waiting, say they have been allowed to use the Sassa toilets during the day.

But, at night, instead of being home for curfew, many choose to sleep on the pavement to get a head-start on the queue the next day.

They pay R1 to use toilets at businesses in the vicinity - but, when those get blocked, the businesses close it and people relieve themselves in the street.

"And that is terrible," said Margaret.

People queueing seemed resigned to the situation, moving as the sun moved to find a patch of shade.

"My children are sitting at home alone," said a mother from Delft.

She said she needs the grant to be able to get her children's school uniforms and stationery, and to pay for their transport to school and back.

She is among the people who have questioned why the mobile services at community halls closer to their homes were stopped during the lockdown, forcing them to borrow money to get into full taxis to get to the nearest Sassa office.

"We used to go to the community hall in Elsies River, but they stopped that. It worked well and it was much easier," said Margaret.



The ANC in the Western Cape took aim at the majority DA-run City of Cape Town for closing these municipal facilities to Sassa during the lockdown.

"The ANC condemns as cruel and uncaring Cape Town's refusal to make available any of its venues that [Sassa] can use as social grant service points to the poor and vulnerable," said ANC member of the provincial legislature Gladys Bakubaku-Vos in a statement.

"According to the ANC's information - before the Covid-19 lockdown - Sassa in the Western Cape used 179 municipal facilities to bring vital services closer to communities. However, the ANC has been informed that the City of Cape Town closed these service points. Sassa has engaged the City for permission to use its facilities... but to no avail."

But the City of Cape Town denies this.

Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, told News24 that Sassa and City officials met last June to discuss reopening some community facilities.

The City told Sassa that certain community halls were not available due to the City's coronavirus response, but it offered to lease some of its available community spaces to Sassa. It requested memorandums of understanding (MOU) for 20 sites.

"Up to now, the City has attempted to work in good faith with Sassa to ensure that they are able to access our facilities for grant payouts in the areas where they are most needed. Unfortunately, the facilities identified by the City were rejected by Sassa as they insisted the City install technical infrastructure that would alter the multi-functional nature of these facilities into Sassa office space.

"Importantly, these spaces, although closed, still belong to our communities and their multi-functional purpose must be retained."

Badroodien said if there was a need beyond the MOUs that were signed, Sassa never sought to engage the City on this formality.

"Therefore, it is disappointing that the City is being blamed for the ineptitude of Sassa officials to manage its own crisis. It is equally disappointing, but not unsurprising that the matter is being turned into a political football.

" ... The City is more than willing to provide additional assistance to Sassa. This would, however, require a strategic discussion, so that we can ascertain what City resources are required, in an environment that is free of cheap political opportunism, and for the benefit and well-being of the thousands of people who have been affected by the lapsing of their temporary disability grants. When Sassa is ready to engage us, we are ready to assist them," he said.

[*Not their real names]

