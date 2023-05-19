16m ago

Authorities close busy Langeni Mountain Pass over safety concerns

Malibongwe Dayimani
Meiringspoort mountain pass which was closed on Friday morning due to Thursday night's flash floods.
Supplied
  • Langeni Mountain Pass in the Eastern Cape has been closed with immediate effect due to concerns about structural integrity.
  • Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes until the road is re-opened on a date to be announced at a later stage.     
  • Overloaded trucks and climate change have been identified as the causes behind the formation of transverse and longitudinal cracks, displacement and sagging of the road. 

The Langeni Mountain Pass - a busy 17km stretch of road linking the Eastern Cape towns of Ugie and Mthatha - has been closed with immediate effect due to safety concerns.

This was after experts discovered the ground on which pillars of the bridge are anchored in, was eroded by floods causing severe structural defects to it.

The provincial Department of Transport decided to close the R412 pass, branching off the R61 due to serious safety concerns, it said in a statement. 

The department said it had received several messages from locals warning of the imminent danger. 

The department's road engineers endorsed these concerns, said transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose. 

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the damage was partly due to the steep and mountainous topography where this road is constructed, over the Ncembu escarpment. 

The damage was also blamed on heavy-duty trucks, often fully loaded with logs and farm produce.

“The series of possibly climate change-induced severe floods that, over the years appear to have been eating away on the very ground the pillars of the pass are anchored in, have seemingly fast-tracked the road damage,” Binqose explained. 

The department revealed that transverse and longitudinal cracks and displacement and sagging of the road had formed as a result.

The pass is one of the major commercial routes in the province, connecting the farming areas of Ugie, Langeni and Maclear, known for their vast forest plantations and sawmills to Mthatha for further distribution to domestic and overseas markets.

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha acknowledged the impact this closure will have on businesses. 

However, he said the main priority was preventing possible catastrophe and human lives.

“The impact this will have on businesses in that area can’t be denied. However, we take comfort in the fact that it's the locals themselves who were among the first to raise the alarm on this imminent danger,” said Nqatha.

“While it remains closed, this will allow SANRAL engineers whom we’ve roped in, to conduct a thorough investigation and come up with an investigation on how best we can get the pass operational again.”

The department said the date for the re-opening of the road would be communicated in due course. 

A plea was made to locals, businesses, and road users to respect the decision, obey road signs and law enforcement officers for alternative routes.

Alternative routes are as follows: 

  • From Elliot to Mthatha or Langeni Forest (Sawmill), Elliot to Engcobo through Sathana’s Neck.
  • R56 (TR01903) towards Ida or Dordrecht 8,45km turn left to MR00410 (TR07401) to Cala at Gushingalo 4,86km turn left to R58 (MR00710) through Satana’s Neck to Ngcobo Town join R61 to Mthatha.
  • If you go to Langeni Forest (Sawmill), turn left at Tabase Village MR00415 (DR08209).
  • Ugie area and Maclear R56 (TR01904) to Maclear then take R396 (MR00721) from Maclear to Tsolo to join N2 to Mthatha.
  • From Mthatha take R61 to Engcobo or Queenstown turn on the right at Tabase Village (DR08209) to Langeni Forest (Sawmill)

