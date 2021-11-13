Authorities concerned about malaria resurgence in Limpopo

Authorities in Limpopo remain concerned about the resurgence of malaria in some parts of the province.

Limpopo health authorities this week remained concern about the resurgence of malaria in some parts of the province, where more than 400 cases and two deaths have so far been recorded for 2021/22.



The districts of Vhembe, Mopani, and Sekhukhune are the hardest hit.

Other cases were recorded in districts of Waterberg and Capricorn, bringing the total number to 406 and two deaths.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said: "It remains a cause for concern because it's a clear indication that we have not yet achieved our ambition of zero malaria infection.

"Some parts of the province are known malaria endemic areas and as such the department has put in place 42 malaria teams to strategic places to control the disease towards the ultimate elimination of malaria."

Ramathuba pointed out that the province recorded a total of 3 461 malaria cases and 19 deaths in the 2020/2021 financial year.

She said the deaths were as a result of a delay in patients seeking health care. It was against this background that she urged members of communities to be vigilant.

"As we approach the rainy season, we continue to urge all malaria prone communities to stay vigilant and report all malaria-related case to the nearest clinic.

"Whilst the incidence of malaria has declined to lower levels, malaria remains a fatal disease if remained undiagnosed and untreated," Ramathuba said.

Communities may find solace in a campaign where malaria control teams move from door to door to test and treat the disease, as well as distribute flyers.

Meanwhile, Ramathuba also expressed concern about poor turnout at Covid-19 vaccination sites in the province.

She raised the concern ahead of the national Vooma Vaccination Weekend, with experts predicting a fourth wave during the festive season.

The province has been recording low levels of Covid-19 infections in the several past weeks .

Ramathuba said this weekend vaccination drive will focus on traditional councils and faith-based formations.

