Authorities release precautionary evacuation order as firefighters battle Kleinmond blaze

A precautionary evacuation order has been released following the Overstrand fire.

The order is for the Heuningkloof area in Kleinmond.

The blaze started on Saturday.

The order warns residents that they might have to evacuate their homes should the fire get out of control.

According to fire chief at the Overberg District Municipality, Reinard Geldenhuys, the fire that was burning between the mountain and the R44 has reached Arabella, the R43, and is heading towards Hermanus.

"Our biggest focus currently is the Arabella area, to contain the spread of the fire. But our focus is also on the town of Kleinmond to contain the spread of the fire and make sure that no houses are lost," Geldenhuys said.

He added that residents should be aware that there are fires out of control and that they may have to evacuate.

"Currently the fire is still out of control," said Geldenhuys.

Fire chief Lester Smith said that the precautionary evacuation order was for the Heuningkloof area because firefighters are currently fighting one line on the mountain slope.

"We currently have two aerial resources in the line, which is for the precautionary evacuation," Smith said.

The??Highlands Fire (Kleinmond) has been ongoing since 8 January - more than 100 firefighters & aerial resources have been called in to assist our partners battle the blaze. We commend all the brave men and women fighting this fire.



He added that due to strong winds, the fire is burning towards the Arabella hotel area.

Overstrand Mayor, Dr Annelie Rabie said that the fire is currently holding at the lagoon, just past Rivendell.

"On the left side of the R43 the fire has spread past the Karwyderskraal road. Fire Services, landowners and aerial resources are responding. Extent of this line is currently unconfirmed," she said.



Rabie added that the fire has also burnt on both sides of the R44 with the most ecological and agricultural losses on the mountain side of the road.

Officials are yet to assess the extent of damage to the Wildlife Sanctuary, the golf club, and farmlands.

Overstrand Municipality deputy mayor Lindile Ntsabo thanked the Overberg municipality fire services for their efforts in trying to keep the fire under control.

Ntsabo said that he does not want any structure to be lost.

He added that only one structure was reported destroyed in the fire on Sunday.