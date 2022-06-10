Authorities thank South Africans for patriotism in averting national shutdown

Authorities were on high alert on Friday following threats of a national shutdown.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure thanked citizens for preventing and combating criminality.

Cape Town mayoral commitee member for safety and security JP Smith said some of the city's areas experienced small, opportunistic protest attempts.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) on Friday thanked law enforcement officers, communities, local businesses, the transport industry and private security for preventing and combating criminality to avert a national shutdown.

"Natjoints is pleased the country is stable and people's freedom of movement has not been prohibited," said national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

"The patriotism displayed by all people in the country ought to be commended and appreciated."

Natjoints met to put measures in place to ensure stability following reports of the shutdown, apparently linked to the recent spike in fuel prices and associated increases in taxi fares.

The police had on Thursday said they were aware of "unsigned messages and posters circulating on various social media platforms calling for a national shutdown".

Mathe said no major incidents and disruptions were reported, nor any looting and attacks on shops.

"Where roads were blocked in Isipingo in KwaZulu-Natal with burning tyres and the R33 in Carolina, Mpumalanga by truck drivers, police moved swiftly to respond to clear these roads and ensure traffic flow," she said.



Natjoints thanked local business and residents who worked together with the police on Thursday night in dispersing a crowd gathered outside a shopping complex in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.

In Cape Town, some areas experienced "small, opportunistic protest attempts" among threats of a national shutdown said safety and security Mayco member JP Smith.

He said the protests were mainly attached to unrelated causes such as housing.

In Fisantekraal, which has experienced protest action since Thursday relating to housing, 15 people were arrested, said Smith.



In Leonsdale, law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the protest before the crowd was escorted to Elsies River police station for an address by the station commander.

"The directorate's enforcement agencies deployed maximum resources across the city from early this morning to prevent any disruption to commuters today," said Smith.

He stressed law enforcement officials remained on high alert.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed a case of public violence was registered at Durbanville SAPS.

"Sixteen males between the ages of 18 and 30 were arrested. Our members will remain in the area to monitor the situation," Gwala said.

