Authorities work to mop-up diesel after Ekurhuleni tanker crash

Motorists were warned to avoid the intersection in Ekurhuleni where a diesel tanker crashed on Friday.

Spilled diesel was still on the road and another tanker was on the scene to remove unspilled diesel from the trailer.

The Road Freight Association said operators compliant in all aspects would have fewer incidents.

As authorities work to decant diesel from a tanker, which crashed in Wadeville, Ekurhuleni, drivers were warned to avoid the incident site as the clean-up operation was still under way.

On Friday morning, a diesel tanker crashed at the intersection between Dekema and Osborn Roads, spilling the liquid fuel all over the road.

The truck's trailer was still on its side, and another tanker was on-site to collect the unspilled fuel.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said authorities were still investigating the cause of the incident in which the trailer unhooked from the truck, spilling "copious amounts of diesel".



When authorities arrived on the scene, scores of pedestrians were siphoning the fuel from the road.

A Petrol Tanker overturned in Germiston then people went on to loot Petrol. #Germiston#BoksburgExplosion#R103Million pic.twitter.com/gfskhPXsmM — Vutomi Basil (@Vutomi_Basil) January 6, 2023

This incident came two weeks after a deadly Christmas Eve liquid gas tanker explosion in Plantation, 11km away. The blast claimed the lives of 37 people, and authorities say this number could still rise.

On Thursday, a tanker carrying acid crashed in Musina in Limpopo.

The tanker came from the Infinite Transport group – the same company as the truck which exploded in Boksburg.

The CEO of the Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, could not comment on recent tanker accidents, but said companies compliant in all aspects would have fewer incidents.

Kelly said he was unaware of Friday's incident, and they had taken note of the Musina crash, but did not have any details on that incident.

"As with all incidents, a proper, independent investigation needs to be done, so that the causes can be ascertained and then prevented."

The RFA ascribes to the Road Transport Quality System, which endeavours to reduce incidents, ensure better risk mitigation and driver training, safer and more efficient trips and responsible loading.



He said it was easy to blame the driver for an incident, but that the circumstances of the three crashes were still unknown.

Supplied via Twitter/ REZA

"There needs to be a clear understanding of whether there is any fault due to non-compliance or [if] any offence [was committed].



"The recent incidents involving dangerous goods must be subjected to an independent incident reconstruction investigation, so that the causes can be clearly identified and the chance of such incidents prevented from recurring in the future."

Kelly said that, in many cases, simple mistakes occur - with no intention to commit an offence or cause harm.

"There have been several incidents which have been serious in terms of fatalities. Is this the new norm? Has the quality and control of fleets decreased, and this is the result?"

He said transport operators, who are compliant in all aspects, would have fewer incidents.

Being compliant means: ensure operational safety and control practices; tightly control incidents which are possible and which have already happened; and to train their drivers in risk mitigation.